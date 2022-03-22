WoW community reacts as longtime Community Manager Devolore announces departure

Players and fans had mixed reactions to WoW’s longtime Community Manager leaving Blizzard after almost a decade.

On March 21 Josh ‘Devolore’ Allen announced he was leaving Blizzard after nine years working on WoW.

As Warcraft’s Community Manager, he was the person who had the most interaction with the game’s community. From Mists of Pandaria all the way to Shadowlands — his departure saw reactions from all over the community.

“Lore has left Blizzard”

"Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end" After nearly 9 years on the WoW Community team, I've made the unbelievably difficult decision to leave Blizzard for a new opportunity. Thursday is my last day. pic.twitter.com/8JziJvMmx7 — devolore (@devolore) March 21, 2022

After making the announcement on Twitter, the news quickly shot to the top of the WoW subreddit, with some of the top comments poking fun at the obvious pun.

“People have been saying that for years now,” one user replied to the post named “lore has left Blizzard,” reflecting the community’s dissatisfaction with Shadowlands (and other past expansions) storylines.