Logo
World of Warcraft

WoW Classic: The Burning Crusade leaks claim beta and release date are soon

Published: 2/Jan/2021 19:58 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 20:00

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

World of Warcraft Classic

The Burning Crusade expansion will be the next major expansion to World of Warcraft Classic, and some are claiming a new release date has already been leaked, but not everyone is convinced.

Basically, since Blizzard announced WoW Classic, it’s been assumed that eventually, we’ll be getting the other expansions, starting with Burning Crusade and going from there in the order each one was released.

With the release of Naxxramas to finish off 2020, it’s pretty clear that TBC will be coming our way sometime in 2021, but several WoW YouTubers are now claiming leaks say it will be here sooner than anyone expected.

In the video above, WoW content creator Staysafe TV claims to have seen leaked dates and thanks to a number of other factors, he and other YouTubers seem to believe them. We’re not saying you should buy in completely as these are still unconfirmed leaks, but it is interesting to consider.

If we’re to believe the info in the video, which is getting a lot of mileage, Burning Crusade’s beta will get going sometime in mid-February, with the prepatch update set to happen on April 13/14, depending on whether you live in the US/EU.

This would all lead up to a global release for TBC on May 3 for US servers, and May 4 for the rest of the world, which is a lot sooner than anyone expected, to put it lightly.

StaysafeTV/YouTube
The leaked starting dates for Burning Crusade, according to StaysafeTV.

As World of Warcraft streaming star Asmongold explained when he watched Staysafe’s video, not a lot of people are playing Classic at the moment, and if Burning Crusade is coming so soon, that won’t really help things.

“I just don’t want to see what happened with Naxx the first time happen again, where people don’t want to clear it anymore because they know TBC is coming out,” Asmon explained. “Maybe they want to push it as early as possible to make money, who knows what’s going to happen.”

Another thing to consider is that BlizzConline, the online replacement for the canceled BlizzCon event in 2020, doesn’t happen until February 19-20, which could potentially be after the TBC Beta gets going.

If there’s a beta going on you would expect an announcement, which we all thought would be coming at BlizzConline. The ‘leak’ is conveniently vague though, so “mid-February” could just mean after the announcement happens during the event.

No matter what happens, it’s probably best to take these dates with a grain of salt. Even if they’re not right on the money though, it’s clear Blizzard won’t be waiting too long to release TBC in 2021.

Call of Duty

CoD players claim Cold War is “the worst thing” to happen to Warzone

Published: 2/Jan/2021 17:44

by Joe Craven
Treyarch/Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Some Call of Duty players have grown frustrated with Warzone’s merger with Black Ops Cold War, which they think has “ruined” the acclaimed battle royale.

Since Warzone’s release back in March of 2020, over 75 million players have dropped into Verdansk and/or Rebirth Island. Activision have seen its first year grow to be an undeniable success, but the merger with Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War was an unprecedented step for the FPS series. 

Despite the long-term collaboration between dev studios, it was the first time that an Infinity Ward developed game mode expanded to include Treyarch weapons, streaks and more. 

While some have enjoyed seeing Warzone’s content refreshed, others have grown frustrated with the merger, as the bugs it has brought and the new meta are less than ideal.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

In the weeks since Warzone Season One launched and incorporated Black Ops Cold War’s weapons, the DMR 14 has risen to the top and become the undisputed primary weapon in the game. Certain bugs have also become prominent, as has a brand new Gulag in the image of the original Nuketown. 

One, Redditor u/AFreaq, vented their issues in a lengthy post, hitting out at what they have construed as a decline in the game’s quality. 

The Cold War integration is the worst thing to ever happen to Warzone,” it says, before flying into criticism. “From the new “Gulag” that is just a copy of Nuketown, because it looks like that is the only thing they can get right with Black Ops, to broken weapons and bugs that 100% will ruin your match, these changes completely killed our enjoyment for the game.”

The CW integration is the worst thing to ever happen to WZ from CODWarzone

The post also criticized the game’s color scheme and the return of “sweaty” players. It finishes: “After a few days struggling to enjoy one match, I felt the need to vent my frustration of being forced out of a game that kept us entertained during the sh*tshow that was 2020.”

Others players agreed, with one stating: “Ruined one of the best BRs out there. All they had to do was make a season 7 for MW/Warzone and let CW be a standalone.” Another echoed: “CW has 2 completely busted weapons and like 5 top tier while MW is all roughly balanced. Just separate the 2 and we’re good.”

While general opinion is often hard to gauge, over 500 people have upvoted the Redditor’s strong comments, suggesting that there is considerably empathy for their issues. 

The road to a complete merger was bound to be uneven, but some clearly feel the bumps are more similar to cliff-edges. 