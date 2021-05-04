WoW: Classic The Burning Crusade expansion release date leaked on Battle.net - Dexerto

As World of Warcraft continues to flourish after the release of WoW Shadowlands, the game’s new Classic expansion, The Burning Crusade, has had its release date leaked on Battle.net.

It seems like 2021 hasn’t quite been Blizzard’s year so far. The shock departure of Overwatch 2 director, Jeff Kaplan, coupled with the game’s delayed release, has left fans pretty unimpressed.

World of Warcraft has seen a similar story, with the newest Shadowlands expansion Chains of Domination’s release date currently under scrutiny.

WoW Classic fans, though, have finally got confirmation that The Burning Crusade expansion will be dropping very soon – sooner than we all may have thought.

Advertisement

WoW Classic Burning Crusade release date leak

As spotted by Reddit users and players everywhere, a pretty awkward mistake by Blizzard has revealed the official release date of The Burning Crusade.

Read More: How to get Valor Points in WoW Shadowlands

Caught red handed on Battle.net (Blizzard’s gaming client,) an advertisement claiming a June 1 release date quickly vanished as fans began to share their screenshots.

It said: “On June 1, return to Outland in World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic,” meaning fans everywhere are saving the date.

Whether or not this means that the full game will release on June 1 isn’t exactly clear, as often big WoW expansions are introduced to the game with a pre-patch first.

Advertisement

Either way, now that there’s a semi-official date flying around fans are starting to gear up and get hyped for The Burning Crusade.

Read More: Huge WoW Chains of Domination plotline leaked for Sire Denathrius

Next on Blizzard’s list is the elusive Chains of Domination, whose existence also accidentally leaked prior to Blizzcon. Details of the expansion have also been slipping through the cracks, adding to the hype.

With no concrete date for the newest chapter in the Shadowlands’ rocky history, fans are speculating that it will be releasing anytime in the summer and autumn months of this year.

Thankfully, we’ll be able to sate our WoW cravings by taking on the Burning Crusade until then!