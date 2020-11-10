 WoW Classic streamers are being muted for a truly bizarre reason - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

WoW Classic streamers are being muted for a truly bizarre reason

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:18

by Lauren Bergin
WoW-Classic
Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Classic is one of the most iconic games of all time, attracting viewers and streamers from around the globe. However, one streamer has been muted due to a copyright strike on wind noises. 

Amid a host of DMCA copyright strikes that has seen the Twitch universe descend into chaos, it seems that no music is safe to play during streams.

Popular streamers such as summit1g and xQc have all spoken out against the new wave of takedowns, with even iconic former CS:GO pro shroud calling for streamers to unite in the face of DMCA adversity. 

In a similar vein, a Polish World of Warcraft streamer has had a vod of his stream muted due to a copyright strike that seems very odd.

Blizzard Entertainment
WoW Classic streamers are pretty confused by their vods being muted.

Why was the vod muted?

Polish WoW streamer Michał ‘michalronin’ Ronin received a seemingly uncalled for mute on his most recent Twitch vod because of the sound of in-game wind noises.

The streamer clarified that any music that was playing was just “in-game WoW music, played by the game itself”, and that the mute had occurred during his Sen’Jin Village explorations.

He followed this up with a screenshot of Twitch’s reason for muting him.

According to Twitch, the howling wind apparently belonged to a clip belonging to The Hollywood Edge Sound Effects Gallery and was part of a track named ‘Medium Wind Storm with Gusts, Whistles and Low Rumble”.

Michał went on to appeal to Blizzard in an attempt to get this rather confusing state of affairs sorted out, but it looks as though there has been no followup from either Blizzard or Twitch.

Hopefully this is amended quickly, as it seems somewhat bizarre to punish streamers for things that are entirely out of their hands. Music adds so much ambiance to games such as WoW, and so to have streamers have to play them muted for fear of copyright strikes will ruin the mood of the stream itself.

Fingers crossed this is just a one off and that Michał’s tweet has alerted other streamers to possible future repercussions.

Assassin's Creed

First look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:11 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 16:12

by Andrew Highton
eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla looks to be the franchise’s most brutal game ever. So it’s only fitting that Ubisoft provides you with some flashy gear to slay your foes. With the release of Valhalla, we’ve got a look at the stylish Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics you’ll be able to apply to Eivor.

Needless to say, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor is going to be cleaning a fair share of blood from their mighty weapons. Regardless of which gender you go for, Eivor is a fearsome warrior covered in cloth and armor. But it’s important to look good whilst killing too.

The latest images show off some classy looking skins and cosmetics that Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to get their hands on. Ranging from Draugr-inspired gear to full-on homages to previous Assassin’s Creed protagonists.

Take a look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skins and cosmetics in these brand new images.

How do you buy these skins and cosmetics?

Assassin’s Creed games use a premium in-game currency known as “Helix Credits”.

You can obtain this currency through two different means. You can either earn a limited amount for free by completing specific objectives. Or you can also spend real money to acquire bulk amounts of Helix Credits.

In addition to purchasing skins and cosmetics, they can also be used to save yourself time during the game. For example, in previous Assassin’s Creed games, Helix Credits could be spent on crafting materials to speed the gathering process up.

Gear Set, Tattoo Set, and Character Packs

We’ve grabbed some images for you to look at the tattoos and skins you can currently get for your Eivor in Valhalla:

Draugr Set

The Draugr set in the Valhalla store

Huldufolk Set

The Huldufolk Skin Set from Valhalla

Bayek of Siwa Outfit

Bayek of Siwa outfit set for Eivor in Valhalla

Runestone Tattoo Set

Runestone Tattoo Set in Valhalla

Valkyrie Tattoo Set

Valkyrie Tattoo Set in Valhalla

Valkyrie Set

Valhalla Valkyrie set in the item store

Berserker Set

Valhalla Berserker Set in the store

Draugr Tattoo Set

Store image showing the Draugr Tattoo set

Raider Tattoo Set

Valhalla store image showing the Raider Tattoo set

Sigrdrifumal Tattoo Set

Store image showing the Valhalla Sigrdrifrumal Tattoo Set

 

Video of the cosmetics and gameplay

If you wish to view the full video featuring this new gameplay and get a closer look at the store, then click the video below.

Timestamp: 1: 39: 51

This is only a snippet of what players can expect from Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with more additions likely come down the line.