WoW Classic patch 1.13.6 notes: Naxxramas returns, Phase 6 release date - Dexerto

WoW Classic’s next patch is around the corner and it marks the much-anticipated return of Naxxaramas, which is widely considered to be the most difficult raid before the first expansion.

WoW Classic has been a blast from the past for many players. It’s taken them on a trip down memory lane for a little more than a year now. To keep things fresh, Activision-Blizzard introduced new content in six phases.

The first one included Onyxia and Molten core. The second re-introduced of the Honor System and World Bosses. The third, fourth, and fifth brought back Blackwing Lair, Zul’Gurub, Arathi Basin, and Anh’Qiraj.

Players have been spoilt for content. Now, it seems like the release of the sixth and final phase is imminent after it went live on the Public Test Realm.

Naxxramas is back and here to stay

The biggest takeaway is that Naxxramas has been added to the game. It was arguably the most difficult raid in vanilla WoW. Some believe it still might be the hardest one ever created.

Either way, it’s still one of the most talked-about raids, and it will be sure to spark a lot of nostalgia for those who attempted or completed it in the past.

The patch also re-introduces Atiesh, Greatstaff of the Guardian, which was the very first Legendary weapon for casters. It was an absolute beast of a weapon. Now players will be able to get their hands on it once again in WoW Classic.

Additional content and items

The patch also includes some other bits and pieces:

Players who become exalted with Warsong Gulch can now receive an epic-quality leg-piece.

Cenarion Circle reputation can be used to craft equipment with nature resist.

Zul’Gurub can now drop nature resits enchants for leg and headgear.

Players can obtain new skill books for new skill ranks including Frost Ward, Shadow Ward, Flame Shock, Conjure Food, Eviscerate, and Ferocious Bite.

Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands will now have PvP objectives.

Players can acquire an epic ring with nature resistance from a quest to kill an Elemental Lord in Cenarion Hold.

Players can use trade-in components and earn gear using Argent Dawn Tokens at Light’s Hope Chapel.

A small list of bug fixes

Most patches come with a nice list of bug fixes, and this one isn’t any different.

It fixes an issue that some players had with auras and buffs not properly applying an Attack Power boost to ranged attacks.

It fixes a problem with Darkmoon Card: Twisting Nether that made it sometimes stop working on Priest characters with Spirit of Redemption after logging in and out.

It fixed an issue that made Improved Weapon Totems not properly apply to other players in the party.

Players will no longer be able to exploit terrains in Booty Bay and grief others without drawing attention from guards.

The mail auto-complete filter has been streamlined. It’s now easier to send mail to other players with names similar to members in your guild.

Using Prowl on a pet will no longer prevent other pets from using it.

Hunter’s Auto Shot will no longer include a slight delay on recast when interrupted by Aimed Shot.

Scarab Brooch will no longer prevent Persistent Shield procs from applying to new targets.

When does it release?

WoW Classic Patch 1.13.6 is now live in the Public Test Realm. Unfortunately, there’s been no official word on when players can expect an official release. But it’s reasonable to assume it could release before the end of the month.

The return of Naxxramas marks the beginning of the end of the WoW Classic run. But it’s been an absolute blast up until now, and for all we know, it might take players quite a long time to tick off everything in Phase 6.

If you’re interested in seeing the patch notes in full, we’ve included a comprehensive list below, courtesy of Activision-Blizzard.

WoW Classic patch 1.13.6 notes

The next version of WoW Classic is now available for testing on the Public Test Realm (PTR).

Naxxramas

Floating above the Plaguelands, the necropolis known as Naxxramas serves as the seat of one of the Lich King’s most powerful officers, the dreaded lich Kel’Thuzad. Horrors of the past and new terrors yet to be unleashed are gathering inside the necropolis as the Lich King’s servants prepare their assault. The Scourge marches again…

Please note: Raid testing in this PTR will be available only at designated times.

Items and Content

This patch includes the following new pursuits:

Being exalted with your Warsong Gulch faction now offers epic-quality leg gear.

Crafted nature resist pieces are now available with Cenarion Circle reputation.

Nature resist enchants for leg and head gear are now available from Zul’Gurub.

Several skill books for new skill ranks (Frost Ward, Shadow Ward, Flame Shock, Conjure Food, Eviscerate, Ferocious Bite) are obtainable.

There are now PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands.

An Epic nature resist ring is available from a quest to kill an Elemental Lord in Cenarion Hold.

The Argent Dawn token system offers a way for players to earn gear by turning in components at Light’s Hope Chapel.

Please note: The release of some items above may come before or after this patch.

Bug Fixes

Many helpful auras and buffs that improve Attack Power now properly apply to Ranged Attack Power.

Developers’ notes: This was an issue that was the result of a technical limitation in original World of Warcraft that was fixed in later updates to the game. During internal testing we discovered that this issue also affected the Paladin and Shaman 6-piece Tier 3 set bonuses, and in fixing that, we decided to also fix it in many other situations where buffs and auras should affect Ranged Attack Power.

Resolved an issue that caused the Darkmoon Card: Twisting Nether to sometimes stop functioning for Priests talented into Spirit of Redemption after logging out and back into the game with the trinket equipped.

Resolved an issue that caused the Shaman talent Improved Weapon Totems to not apply its damage improvements to other players in the Shaman’s party.

Developers’ notes: This talent was introduced late in original World of Warcraft and behaved in this unintended way until the beginning of Burning Crusade. It was considered a bug at that time, and will now be resolved here, as was originally intended.

Fixed some terrain exploits in Booty Bay that allowed players to grief players arriving or leaving via Flight Masters with no fear of reprisal from guards or other players.

Resolved an issue that caused the Mail recipient auto-complete filter to behave in a frustrating way when attempting to send a mail to someone who shares a similar name with a member of your current guild.

Stabling a pet with Prowl active no longer prevents other pets with Prowl from using the same ability.

Resolved an issue that caused a Hunter’s Auto Shot ability to occasionally experience a slight delay on recast if its cast was interrupted by Aimed Shot.

Fixed a bug with the Scarab Brooch item that prevented the Persistent Shield proc from this item from applying to new targets in certain scenarios.

Additional bug fixes will be added in future builds of the 1.13.6 PTR. Please use the in-game bug report tool for any issues you encounter, and thank you for testing with us!