WoW Classic Naxxramas and Burning Crusade start dates reportedly leaked

Rumors about potential start dates for Phase 6, the Naxxramas raid, and the legendary Burning Crusade expansion in Classic WoW have started to appear - and we could be seeing this "new" content sooner than we thought.

Classic takes players back to the "good old days" of World of Warcraft, re-releasing all of the original content on servers separate to the main game, which is now known as "Retail" to players who mainly play the re-release.

Advertisement

We've already battled our way through the Molten Core, Blackwing Lair, and most guilds are now making their way through the recently released Ahn'Qiraj following the Ten Hour War.

Just a few weeks after the release of AQ though, rumors have started to sprout up that claim we could see Naxxramas and The Burning Crusade expansion arrive much sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Haven't confirmed it yet but the hottest rumors for Classic WoW: Naxxramas release is planned for early December with a TBC Beta rolling out in March/April of 2021! Sooner than expected but we'll see! pic.twitter.com/RmhTX1x1nb — Nano (@NanoNost) September 8, 2020

According to Twitch streamer Nano, the latest rumors surrounding WoW Classic say the level 80 Naxxramas raid will be released sometime in "early December" of 2020.

On top of that, the beta for Classic's version of the fan-favorite Burning Crusade expansion is said to be arriving sometime in the spring (March/April) of 2021.

Read More: Blizzard pays tribute to Reckful by adding him to WoW as Rogue Trainer

It's important to note that there is no official confirmation from Blizzard on these rumored release dates so far, so be sure to take these rumors with a grain of salt, as they might not be 100% accurate.

Advertisement

Not everyone in the WoW community is convinced these rumors are legit either, with many pointing to the fact that a holiday release window for Naxx would only leave a short 3-4 months of AQ raiding for most servers, making a release date sometime after new years much more likely.

Read More: Asmongold freaks out as WoW raid boss drops rare item after two years

Whatever happens, we know Naxx and TBC are coming to Classic eventually, and even with these release date rumors, we still have a ton of questions on how they'll work. Like, whether Blizzard will start new TBC servers or release the expansion on Classic's already existing servers.

Only time and an official word from Blizzard will tell, so stick with Dexerto for all the latest Classic WoW news and updates as they happen.