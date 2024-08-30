WoW players leave “Dead End” signs outside of broken Auction House

The WoW Auction House has been plagued with performance issues since The War Within’s launch, so players are posting “Dead End” signs in front of it.

World of Warcraft’s Auction House is a hub where players can buy, trade, and even sell items. Unfortunately for the community, it experienced a few problems in the lead-up to The War Within‘s global release.

Blizzard Entertainment temporarily shuttered the marketplace around August 21 but got it up and running again in time for the expansion.

Article continues after ad

On August 29, however, users started noticing other performance issues that degraded the Auction House’s response times. A developer addressed the matter on the official Blizzard Forums, telling fans they’re “aware of and working on diagnosing and solving” the troubles.

Without an ETA on when things will begin running smoothly again, WoW players have taken matters into their own hands.

Reddit users Chrisd28 and Everdale have shared screenshots showcasing the scene outside of the WoW Auction House. Players across multiple servers are placing “Dead End” and “Go Away” signs in front of the marketplace’s entrance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One sign likely referencing AMC’s The Walking Dead even reads, “Dead Inside.”

The issues have become widespread, with some players saying it takes them minutes to load into the Auction House. Others claim they can’t access the marketplace at all.

Several Reddit users insist they’ve encountered new problems, prompting fellow players to note that it “Depends on the server.”

As of this writing, there is no official word on what went wrong with the marketplace, though many people assume the influx of players for The War Within DLC likely contributed to the problem. Regardless, the World of Warcraft community is hoping for a speedy solution.

Article continues after ad

WoW’s The War Within expansion became available on Monday, August 26 to kick off the all-new Worldsoul Saga.