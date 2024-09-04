WoW’s 20th Anniversary promises Gates of Ahn’Qiraj event & Timewalking

WoW’s 11.0.5 patch will revolve around a 20th Anniversary Event, packed with a Gates of Ahn’Qiraj event and the return of Timewalking.

During a September 4 WoWCast, Blizzard developers unveiled what awaits World of Warcraft players in Update 11.0.5 – an event celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary.

Since it marks a celebration of the past, the patch will re-introduce content like the much-coveted Blackrock Depths Raid, a 10 to 15-player raid featuring eight main bosses and five mini-bosses spread across LFR, Normal, and Heroic difficulties.

The team additionally confirmed that Modernized Tier 2 Transmog Sets will launch alongside the festivities. A new world event letting players re-experience the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj opening represents another major aspect of the celebration.

While speaking about revisiting the Gates of Ahn’Qiraj, Associate Game Designer Leah Hwang said Chromie will guide players with a codex that lets her “safely display the past.” Chaos will ensue, of course, so enemies such as the Legion, Scouge, and Qiraji will invade Silithus.

Fans should expect bosses Kel’thuzad, Ossirian, and Tichondrius to also rear their heads again during this “epic fixing of the past.”

Timewalking’s popularity within the community inspired its return, too. As such, players can anticipate Timewalking in classic WoW dungeons, namely Deadmines, Zulfarrak, Dire Maul, and Stratholme. While each dungeon will be added for the 20th anniversary, the developers promise they’ll enter the regular rotation afterward.

Players used to going inside the Caverns of Time to enjoy the anniversary festivities won’t have to do so this year. Instead, the fun will take place outside the entrance where activities like the new Mini-Trial of Style event called Fashion Frenzy.

Plus, Lorewalker Cho will be around telling stories that even invite audience anticipating from users.

Beyond activities, WoW’s anniversary event promises several chances to the Caverns of Time area, whose outside attractions include an ice rink, Pet Corner, cosplay-related fun, and more.

During the WoWCast, the developers additionally announced the return of Korrak’s Revenge, a PvP event that drops players in the classic Alterac Valley zone.

Blizzard hasn’t confirmed when the WoW Anniversary Event will kick off, but a Public Test Realm will go live “very soon.”