How to get the Discord Parrlok Pet in World of Warcraft

From now until early September, World of Warcraft players can earn a free Parrlok Pet through Blizzard’s Discord promotion.

Early access for World of Warcraft’s eagerly-anticipated The War Within expansion kicked off on Thursday, August 22, several days before its global release on August 26.

To celebrate the occasion, Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with Discord for a promo that will net WoW players access to an exclusive Parrlok Pet.

Here’s how fans can earn the new reward.

Article continues after ad

How long will WoW’s Discord quest remain available?

Blizzard Entertainment

Discord’s World of Warcraft: The War Within Quest can be accepted from August 23 through September 8 at 11:59 PM UTC.

Players who participate can only unlock one reward per account, according to the promotion terms listed by Discord.

How to complete The War Within quest

To complete the quest, users must stream World of Warcraft gameplay to a friend on the desktop app for at least 15 minutes through a Discord voice channel.

Follow these instructions to successfully stream gameplay:

Launch World of Warcraft.

Access Discord’s desktop app, then open a Direct Message, group chat, or server.

Start a voice call or join a voice channel and hit the Screen Share button in the voice status panel.

Go live after selecting the application for the game.

After starting the stream, players can check their progress via the Quest bar or Quest Home options.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard, Discord Parrlok Pet for completing WoW’s Discord quest

How to claim WoW’s Parrlok Pet from Discord promo

Once the 15-minute quest is complete, Discord users will receive a gift code in the Quests section of the Discover tab.

From there, players should do the following:

Go to Battle.net’s desktop app and log in.

Select the profile icon in the app’s top-right corner.

Then select Redeem Code to enter the redemption code. The Parrlok Pet will be given through WoW’s in-game mail.

World of Warcraft players interested in collecting Parrlok should also check out The War Within Hero Talent tier list and read up on the complete guide to Delves.