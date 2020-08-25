World of Warcraft teases new 'Shadowlands Afterlife' animated series

Blizzard is set to premiere a brand-new World of Warcraft animated series later this week, the publishers have officially confirmed. The new show, ‘Shadowlands Afterlife,’ will be the company’s first original animated series.

Shadowlands Afterlife, which is being billed as “the first original animated series” from the World of Warcraft developers, is set to premiere as part of the Gamescom 2020’s Opening Night Live broadcast stream on August 27.

Blizzard has not yet unveiled any major details on the Afterlife series, outside a teaser trailer confirming the Shadowlands show’s upcoming release date. The series is expected to focus on the eight expansions’ four realms: Ardenweald, Bastion, Maldraxxus, and Revendreth.

“Just as our choices determine who we are in life, they also pave the paths we take in the afterlife," the World of Warcraft trailer’s YouTube description reads.

“Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands — Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth — and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnr4T-pB-vg

This is far from the first time Blizzard has employed short animated teasers for their flagship franchises. World of Warcraft boasts a mountainous backlog of narrative shorts and teasers, as does Overwatch and the Diablo series.

“Shadowlands Afterlife” will mark one of the first times Blizzard has released a multi-episode expansion series, however. The publishers revealed the series would have four episodes ⁠— likely one each for the Covenants ⁠— in their official announcement.

Some of World of Warcraft’s biggest names are on show in the Afterlife trailer too. Uther can be seen on a battlefield alongside Arthas, the Witch King. Garrosh Hellscream, who was slain by Thrall in Warlords of Draenor, was also seen in chains.

Blizzard has not yet confirmed just how many of the MMORPG franchise’s former heroes and villains will actually make an appearance though. Expect them to confirm this at some point during Thursday’s Gamescom 2020 premiere.

Speaking of confirmation, the Shadowlands Afterlife series could also ⁠— finally ⁠— offer fans a locked-in release date for the eight expansion. Whispers behind the scenes are suggesting a Shadowlands launch date has indeed been penned in.

Gamescom marks the final major gaming convention for 2020, meaning if Blizzard wants to pull the trigger on a huge release date unveiling, now’s their best chance. We will have to wait and see if Blizzard goes in this direction, however.