New WoW Shadowlands details to be unveiled at reveal event: how to watch

World of Warcraft fans are finally set to get a host of new details about the MMORPG title’s eighth expansion Shadowlands in a huge reveal event next month ⁠— here’s how to watch Blizzard’s June 9 livestream.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any scrap of news about World of Warcraft’s long-awaited eighth expansion since it was first announced at BlizzCon last year. For the most part, new information has been few and far between since then.

There has been a few scraps of news. The Shadowlands release date has tentatively been penciled in for Q4 this year, chunks of the plot have been teased in a story trailer, and Ion Hazzikostas revealed a few dungeon details last month too.

It has, undeniably, been pretty slim pickings though ⁠— until now, that is. According to the latest update from Blizzard, the wait for Shadowlands news may soon be over, with the devs set to stream a host of new info on June 9.

Hazzikostas will be joined by Blizzard executive producer John Hight in an exclusive reveal event early next month, the devs confirmed this week. Team 2 is ready to start showing off all the goodies Shadowlands will have at launch.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands reveal event date & time

The Shadowlands reveal event stream is set to be hosted on all World of Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels on Tuesday, June 9. GameSpot is also expected to co-stream as part of their ongoing Play For All campaign.

Hight and Hazzikostas will be giving the tell-all presentation from their homes, because of the ongoing global situation. The Blizzard livestream is expected to begin around 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 2am AEST.

According to the WoW devs, they will be talking about news and information that would usually be unveiled at BlizzCon. Unfortunately, 2020’s show has been scrapped this year. A virtual BlizzCon will take its place in early 2021.

What will the WoW expansion livestream reveal?

We know when the reveal event will be taking place. We also know Hight and Hazzikostas will be chatting all things Shadowlands. Beyond that, Blizzard has been stereotypical quiet regarding the nitty-gritty stream details.

There are a few things we already know about the new WoW expansion, including leveling changes, RNG dungeons like Torghast, new ‘Covenant’ alliances, and more, but expect Team 2 to drop lots more juicy details on June 9 too.

What we do know is Shadowlands may not be the only thing on the menu. It will still be the key focus for the Blizzard livestream though. We will update you on any further developments on the reveal event as the date comes closer.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is expected to release on PC in November or December 2020. For everything we know about the upcoming eighth expansion, make sure you check out Dexerto’s coverage hub for the big release.