World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion release date revealed

During Gamescom 2020, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the release date of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The massive expansion will be making its debut later in 2020.

World of Warcraft made its groundbreaking debut in 2004, and captured the imagination of millions of players worldwide. The wildly popular game largely defined the MMO genre for decades.

In 2020, the online RPG will be getting its first major expansion since 2018, with the release of Shadowlands. Developer Blizzard revealed its release date with a trailer shown at Gamescom.

WoW: Shadowlands finally gets release date

Shadowlands was first announced at Blizzcon 2019. The expansion was revealed to be centered in the world's realm of the dead, and will include new dungeons, raids, and an overhaul to the leveling system.

After months of anticipation, Blizzard finally lifted the veil on the wildly anticipated expansion and debuted a release date trailer at this year's Gamescom on August 27.

Shadowlands will officially be releasing this Fall on October 27. Given the game's underworld setting, it couldn't have picked a better time to release with Halloween right around the corner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8q5gHTCFlbg

Shadowlands follows the events of Sylvanas Windrunner and the Lich, and will have players venturing into a new realm where they will team up with four covenants.

The upcoming expansion's endgame features The Maw which is lore's version of hell. The unique mode will be timed, and fans will get booted from the area for a day – making quests, and obtaining items all the more challenging.

Despite releasing nearly two decades ago, WoW continues to have millions of active subscribers. In 2019, the MMO exploded in popularity when Blizzard released World of Warcraft Classic servers.

The retro throwback was the number one streamed title on Twitch for an entire month. The game's upcoming expansion will no doubt be another major event in the industry, as it's never been more popular.