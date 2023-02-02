World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7

The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7.

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.

Alongside these new zones, Blizzard has also introduced several factions that players can interact with, earning (and losing) reputation, while exploring, fighting, and progressing through Dragonflight’s story. There’s already plenty for fans to sink their teeth into but that isn’t stopping devs from adding even more content in the days and weeks to come.

Up next, Blizzard has seemingly revealed the rewards for the Winterpelt Furbolg, which will be released as part of Patch 10.0.7.

These items can be purchased from the Furbolg vendors once players have reached a certain rank of reputation with the tribe, which can be gained by completing various activities for them.

With an item level of 389, many high-end raiders aren’t too impressed with the gear itself, however, some players have come to the defense by stating the gear is aimed at a more casual player base. They also stated they would be able to find a use for the gear for their alt characters who are not up to the high item level standard of their main.

Players were also quick to comment on the mace attainable from the Winterpelt Furbolg’s as it has the capacity to stun an ally to heal them, allowing it to be used to troll in certain situations.

While no exact date for the patch 10.0.7 update has been announced just yet, it’s expected to arrive at some stage in March. We’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the latest right here as further details emerge.