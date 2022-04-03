World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion leaks surface on Blizzard website

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the next expansion in the popular MMO franchise, seems to have been revealed in an accidental leak via source code strings on the Blizzard website.

World of Warcraft players have been anticipating the announcement of the next expansion for a while now.

Several ideas about the release date, plot, and setting have emerged, but nothing has been revealed yet.

However, that seems to have changed on Saturday, April 2 after the community spotted strings of source code on the website that make references to what appears to be the next expansion, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

According to reports from Wowhead, a recent update of the website inadvertently leaked source code strings referring to three pre-purchase editions of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, including Base, Heroic, and Epic.

The same source code strings also referred to a new URL, dragonflight.blizzard.com.

It’s currently inactive but seems to be tied to the potential expansion, presumably as the place it can be pre-purchased from.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so take these leaks with a grain of salt. However, the official announcement is happening on April 19 — as confirmed by Blizzard. So, we’ll know whether the leaks are true then.

It also might not be the only expansion coming in the near future. In a survey, Blizzard has also teased World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic, leading the community to believe it could be in the pipeline.