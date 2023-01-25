World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.0.5 patch notes & Class changes

Patch 10.0.5 of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight brings about a whole bunch of new things for players to enjoy. From class changes to a new event, here’s everything that’s happening in Patch 10.0.5 of WoW Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has been a huge success for Blizzard. With thousands jumping back into the game and new content always on the horizon, there’s always plenty for fans to be excited about.

Now with Patch 10.0.5 now live for everyone to download and install, players can enjoy new features, event, and several class changes to the ever-growing MMO. Here’s a full rundown on everything in the 10.05 WoW Dragonflight patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Storm’s Fury

Blizzard has prepared a new event involving the Primalists. The Storm’s Fury is an event that will take place every 5 hours and will grant players who complete it an Essence of the Storm.

The Essence of the Storm can be traded in for various goods such as:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Item level 385 rings, trinkets, and neck

A Chasing Storm toy

A cache that can contain Storm Sigils, a mount or a pet.

Trading Posts

The Trading Post is a brand new feature being added to World of Warcraft. Available from February 1st 2023, Trading Posts will allow players to complete activities and earn currency.

This currency can be traded in for various items to deck out your character’s cosmetics. This includes transmogs, pets, and mounts with new items being introduced each month. These Trading Posts can be found in both the capital cities of Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard is looking to consistently update the system and hopes that it will reward players with new ways to further personalize their character within World of Warcraft.

Blizzard Trading Posts are being introduced in Patch 10.0.5.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.0.5 Patch Notes

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fixed an issue that caused the Archivists’ Codex faction achievements to grant double achievement points. Players may see a drop in 20 points if they were maxed out with the Archivists’ Codex.

CHARACTERS

New hair color options have been added for Zandalari Trolls.

CLASSES

DRUID Class All druids now learn Swipe at level 10. Swipe and Brutal slash damage reduced by 50%. Feral druids now start with Rip instead of Thrash. New Talent: Improved Swipe – Increases Swipe and Brutal Slash damage by 100%. New Talent: Forestwalk – Casting Regrowth increases your movement speed and healing received by 5% for 3/6 seconds. New Talent: Gale Winds – Increases Typhoon’s radius by 20% and range by 5 yards. New Talent: Incessant Tempest – Reduces the cooldown of Typhoon by 5 seconds. Killer Instinct changed to 2 points, granting 3/6% physical damage and armor. Nurturing Instinct changed to 2 points, granting 3/6% magical damage and healing. New connection between Rake and Rip. New connection between Maim and Tireless Pursuit. New connections connecting Skull Bash to Primal Fury and Matted Fur. New connection between Verdant Heart and Ironfur. Wild Growth moved up and Remove Curse moved to the side. Improved Rejuvenation moved up the tree. Sunfire moved up and Starsurge moved to the side. Balance The Balance Druid tree has been redesigned. Lunar Eclipse no longer increases the critical strike chance of Starfire. Lunar Eclipse now increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 30%. Astral Communion, in addition to its active effect, also passively increases your maximum Astral Power by 20. Umbral Intensity now further increases the damage Starfire deals to nearby enemies by 10/20%. New Talent: Cosmic Rapidity – Your Moonfire, Sunfire, and Stellar Flare deal damage 13/25% faster. Circle of Life and Death has been removed. Fixed an issue where Cosmic Rapidity did not increase the frequency of Shooting Stars to occur based on the increased rate of Moonfire, Sunfire, and Stellar Flare. Developers’ note: The redesign of Lunar Eclipse proved to be a bit overtuned during testing so we’re reining it in a bit. The current tuning should still make Lunar Eclipse the ideal state for when you’re dealing with multiple enemies at once. Additionally, we’re fixing an unintended bug caught during testing that caused Shooting Stars to not benefit from Cosmic Rapidity. Feral Circle of Life and Death damage over time duration compression reduced to 20% (was 25%). Taste for Blood changed to a single point node that increases Ferocious Bite damage by 5% per bleed on the target (was a 2-point node). Sudden Ambush changed to a single point node that grants 6% chance per combo point spent to cause your next Shred or Rake to deal damage as though stealthed (was a 2-point node). Tear Open Wounds now deals 70% of the Rip damage it consumes (was 60%). Rampant Ferocity damage increased to 35% of Ferocious Bite damage (was 25%). Dreadful Bleeding bonus to Rip damage reduced to 15% (was 20%). Relentless Predator reduces the energy cost of Ferocious Bite by 40% (was 20%). Rip and Tear: Tear damage increased to 15% of Rip damage (was 12%). Lunar Inspiration damage increased by 25%. Tear Open Wounds directly below Primal Wrath on row 3, with a connector to Pouncing Strikes. Survival Instincts moved to row 5. Infected Wounds moved to row 5. Lunar Inspiration moved below and to the left of Sudden Ambush on row 6. Berserk moved to row 6. Moment of Clarity moved to row 7. Berserk: Heart of the Lion and Berserk: Frenzy moved within row 7 and connections changed. Position of Wild Slashes and Brutal Strike swapped in their choice node. Guardian The Guardian Druid tree has been redesigned. Ursine Adept is now learned at level 10. Innervate can now be cast in Bear Form. New Talent: Thorns of Iron – When you cast Ironfur, you also deal Physical damage equal to 30% of your armor, split among enemies within 12 yards. New Talent: Raze – Strike with the might of Ursoc, dealing Physical damage to all enemies in front of you. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. New Talent: Moonless Night – When you cast a single-target ability on an enemy afflicted by Moonfire, you cause them to burn for an additional 10% Arcane damage. New Talent: Lunar Beam – Summons a beam of lunar light at your location, dealing Arcane damage and healing you over 8.5 seconds. Pathing restructured. Front of the Pack moved to row 3. Flashing Claws switched positions with Reinvigoration. Earthwarden, Tooth and Claw, Reinforced Fur, and After the Wildfire/Guardian of Elune now have connections into the final gate section. Pulverize, Blood Frenzy, and Twin Moonfire have found slightly different homes. Vicious Cycle, Fury of Nature, and Scintillating Moonlight have changed icons. Added a tracker buff for After the Wildfire to indicate remaining rage expenditure until a proc occurs. Fixed an issue causing Flashing Claws to fail to trigger. Fixed an issue where Reinvigoration rank 2 did not grant cooldown reduction. Fixed an issue preventing Raze from triggering Vicious Cycle. Restoration New Talent: Forest’s Flow – Nourish extends the duration of your Lifebloom, Rejuvenation, Regrowth, and Wild Growth effects on the target by 4 seconds. New Talent: Wild Synthesis – Regrowth decreases the cast time of your next Nourish by 25% and causes it to receive an additional 33% bonus from Mastery: Harmony. Stacks up to 3 times. Forest’s Flow/Wild Synthesis choice node connection added below Nourish. Nourish tooltip updated to reflect its bonus healing from Mastery: Harmony numerically. Verdancy healing reduced by 10%. Adaptive Swarm now increases the effectiveness of periodic effects by 20% (was 25%). Adaptive Swarm healing and damage reduced by 10%. Dreamstate now reduces cooldowns by up to 20 seconds while channeling Tranquility (was 15 seconds). Developer’s note: We are making targeted adjustments primarily aimed at Restoration Druid’s Mythic+ performance. Our goal is to also avoid much impact to their raid performance.



EVOKER Class When Rescue gets interrupted by a knockback, Deep Breath will no longer cause the Evoker and their ally to teleport to Rescue’s destination. Preservation Redesigned the delivery method for Temporal Anomaly’s absorb shields. Absorb shields are now applied to all allies it passes through, with absorb effectiveness reduced beyond 5 (was: pulses 3 times and heals 2 allies per pulse). Its speed has also been increased by 40%, and the orb will no longer slow down when it detects an ally in its radius. Temporal Anomaly cooldown increased to 15 seconds (was 6 seconds). Nozdormu’s Teachings has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Empower spells by 5 seconds when Temporal Anomaly is cast. Resonating Sphere now applies Echo to the first 6 allies it passes through. Time of Need cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90 seconds). Casting Echo directly after Living Flame or Spiritbloom will no longer consume the Echo. Emerald Communion will no longer cancel if the Evoker is disoriented or feared during the channel. Emerald Communion will now properly calculate its overhealing value (it would sometimes heal less than expected). In addition, its healing to allies can no longer critically heal. Emerald Communion now always prioritizes players over pets.

HUNTER Marksmanship Salvo has been redesigned – Your next Multi-Shot or Volley now also applies Explosive Shot to up to 2 targets hit. 45 second cooldown, does not incur the global cooldown. New Talent: Tactical Reload – Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire cooldown reduced by 10%. Double Tap has been removed and Steady Focus has swapped to its position in the Talent tree. Calling the Shots now reduces the cooldown of Trueshot by 2.5 seconds per 50 Focus spent (was 1.5 seconds).

MAGE Class Fixed an issue with Mirror Image losing all images when hit with a direct damaging attack or spell while Reabsorption or Reduplication were not talented. Arcane Fixed an issue with Arcane Echo consuming Ice Floes. Fixed an issue with Arcane Familiar engaging enemies when not intended (i.e. when applying Vantus Runes to bosses). Fire All ability damage increased by 5%. Frost All ability damage increased by 5%.

MONK Class Fixed an issue that caused the Awakened Faeline and Faeline Harmony talents to grant less chance to reset Faeline Stomp than intended. Faeline Stomp now always spawns with a minimum of 1 branch. Faeline Stomp now has a 100% increased chance to spawn circles within its arc. Brewmaster New Ability: Spirit of the Ox – Your Rising Sun Kick and Blackout Kick have a chance to summon a Healing Sphere. Stagger is now a baseline ability. Resonant Fists damage reduced by 45%. Keg Smash damage increased by 10%. Tiger Palm damage increased by 20%. Blackout Kick damage increased by 20%. Spinning Crane Kick increased by 20%. Breath of Fire damage increased by 25%. Quick Sip now purifies 5% of damage delayed by Stagger (was 2%). Gift of the Ox is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Graceful Exit is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Quick Sip is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Staggering Strikes is now a 1 rank talent (was 2). Mistweaver Revival healing now increased by 100% while not in a raid. Vivify now costs 3.4% of base mana (was 3.8%). Awakened Faeline and Ancient Concordance now linger for 8 seconds after leaving Faeline Stomp. Rising Mist now extends Renewing Mists applied by Rapid Diffusion. Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent now reduces the cost of Enveloping Mist by 50% (was 33%). Echoing Reverberation now only requires Enveloping Mist to trigger an additional Zen Pulse (was Enveloping Mist and Renewing Mist). Zen Pulse damage and healing increased by 25%, and now triggers Mastery: Gust of Mist. New Talent: Sheilun’s Gift – Draws in all nearby clouds of mist, healing up to 3 nearby allies per cloud absorbed. A cloud of mist is generated every 8 seconds while in combat. New Talent: Veil of Pride – Increases Sheilun’s Gift cloud of mist generation to every 4 seconds. New Talent: Shaohao’s Lessons – Each time you cast Sheilun’s Gift, you learn one of Shaohao’s Lessons for up to 30 seconds, based on how many clouds of mist are consumed. Lesson of Doubt – Spells and abilities deal up to 35% more healing and damage. Lesson of Despair – Your Critical Strike is increased by 30% while above 50% health. Lesson of Fear – Decreases your damage taken by 15% and increases your Haste by 25%. Lesson of Anger – 25% of the damage or healing you deal is duplicated every 4 seconds. New Talent: Burst of Life – Life Cocoon’s cooldown is reduced by 20 seconds, but its absorb amount is reduced by 40%. When Life Cocoon expires, it releases a burst of mist that restores health to 3 nearby allies. Choice node with Calming Coalescence. Added a connection from the Veil of Pride/Shaohao’s Lesson choice node to the Rising Mist/Tear of Morning choice node. Bonedust Brew removed and replaced with Sheilun’s Gift. Attenuation removed and replaced with Shaohao’s Lessons. Bountiful Brew removed and replaced with Veil of Pride. Fixed an issue that caused a single point in Misty Peaks to provide less benefit than intended. Windwalker Faeline Stomp now correctly counts for Mastery: Combo Strikes. Last Emperor’s Capacitor stacks are correctly removed on talent removal. Glory of the Dawn is now correctly reduced by Storm, Earth, and Fire.

PALADIN Class Added a tracker buff for Afterimage to indicate remaining Holy Power expenditure until a proc occurs. Fixed an issue causing rank 1 Seal of Might to grant an incorrect amount of Mastery during Sentinel. Holy Blessing of Winter has been redesigned – Now restores 1% mana per 2 seconds. Only castable on friendly healers. Avenging Crusader now costs 5 Holy Power (was 50% of base mana), reduced cooldown to 45 seconds (was 2 minutes) and reduced duration to 12 seconds (was 20 seconds). Tower of Radiance now causes Holy Light and Flash of Light to additionally have a chance to grant a Holy Power based on your target’s current health when cast on targets without Beacon of Light, increasing to 100% on targets below 50% health. Inflorescence of the Sunwell now grants a Holy Power every third cast of Holy Light with Infusion of Light (was 30% chance). Tyr’s Deliverance healing increased by 25%. Afterimage no longer triggers Awakening or Divine Purpose. Avenging Crusader can now trigger and consume Divine Purpose. Empyrean Legacy and Avenging Crusader now display on the Personal Resource Bar. Barrier of Faith now accumulates 50% of effective Flash of Light and Holy Light healing (was 40%).

PRIEST Class Surge of Light now properly triggers from all healing spells. Vampiric Embrace is no longer on the global cooldown. San’layn now also causes Sanguine Teachings to grant an additional 2% Leech. Manipulation can now be triggered by Discipline’s Power Word: Solace and Mind Blast, and Shadow’s Mind Flay and Mind Flay: Insanity. New Talent: Petrifying Scream – Psychic Scream causes enemies to tremble in place instead of fleeing in fear. New Talent: Sanguine Teachings – Increases Leech by 3%. On a choice node with Vampiric Embrace. The root effect of Void Tendrils is now displayed on enemy nameplates. Discipline Pain Transformation now causes Pain Suppression to heal your target for 25% of maximum health (was 12%). Protector of the Frail now also grants Pain Suppression an additional charge. Light’s Wrath now costs 2% of base mana. Power Word: Solace damage reduced by 15%. Mind Blast now costs 1.6% of base mana (was 2.5%). Painful Punishment now increases the duration of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked by 1.5 seconds (was 0.7 seconds). Embrace Shadow now increases the duration of Shadow Covenant by 8 seconds (was 4 seconds). Twilight Corruption has been redesigned – Shadow Covenant increases the damage and healing of Shadow spells by an additional 10%. Shadow Covenant now converts Penance to a Shadow spell. Dark Reprimand (Shadow Penance) can now be cast on allies. Stolen Psyche has been redesigned and renamed to Abyssal Reverie – Atonement heals for 10%/20% more when activated by Shadow spells. Train of Thought causes Power Word: Solace to trigger a cooldown reduction for Penance in addition to Smite. Blaze of Light increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite and Penance. Weal and Woe increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite. Wrath Unleashed increases the damage of Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite. Harsh Discipline can trigger from Power Word: Solace and Mind Blast in addition to Smite. This talent is no longer tracked through Smite and instead appears on the Personal Resource Display. Void Summoner can now trigger from Power Word: Solace in addition to Smite, Mind Blast, and Penance. Added a few connections to the sides of row 6 to row 8 for Discipline. Fixed an issue preventing Dark Reprimand from consuming Power of the Dark Side. Flash Heal healing increased by 25%. Renew healing increased by 25%. Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 100%. Ultimate Radiance increases the healing done by Power Word: Radiance by 10% (was 100%). Sins of the Many increases damage dealt by 40% at its highest effectiveness (was 30%). Divine Aegis create a protective shield for 3%/6% of critical healing done (was 5%/10%). Developers’ note: Our changes to Discipline are aimed at improving the spec’s ability to react to burst damage, especially in dungeons. At the same time, we’re tuning down a talent that’s contributing more than intended to Discipline’s overall healing. Between these tuning changes and talent changes in 10.0.5, we expect Discipline to be slightly more effective in raids and significantly more effective in dungeons. Holy Burning Vehemence is now a 2-point talent and has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Holy Fire by 15%/30%. Holy Fire deals 15%/30% of its initial damage to all nearby enemies within 12 yards of your target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Prayers of the Virtuous now increases the maximum stack count of Prayer of Mending by 2 per point. Burning Vehemence and Searing Light have swapped positions in the talent tree. Searing Light is now a 1-point talent (was 2). Fixed an issue causing several Holy spells to not be castable while in Spirit of Redemption form. Fixed an issue causing Harmonious Apparatus to sometimes not grant the correct amount of cooldown reduction. Shadow Divine Star now generates 6 Insanity. Halo now generates 10 Insanity. Mindgames now generates 10 Insanity. Psychic Link now also functions with Mind Games, Void Bolt, and Void Torrent. Resolved an issue causing the Shadow versions of Halo and Divine Star to cost less mana than the Holy versions.



ROGUE Class All rogues now learn Feint at level 12. New Talent: Unbreakable Stride (Passive) – Reduces the duration of movement slowing effects by 30%. Sepsis now grants 1 use of a Stealth ability immediately, in addition to its previous effects. Elusiveness/Cheat Death choice node has moved up to row 2, taking the position where Feint used to be. Fixed an issue that prevented Improved Garrote’s cooldown removal from taking effect when casting Garrote using Sepsis’ Stealth ability effect. Assassination New Talent: Arterial Precision (Passive) – Shiv strikes 4 additional nearby enemies and increases your Bleed damage done to affected targets by 20% for 8 seconds. Kingsbane has moved and now shares a location with Dragon-Tempered Blades as a choice node. Dashing Scoundrel now costs a maximum of 2 points (was 3). Outlaw Killing Spree now reduces damage taken by 35% while active. Fan the Hammer’s additional Pistol Shots now generate 1 fewer combo point. Combat Stamina stamina bonus reduced to 5% (was 10%). Developers’ note: Outlaw’s survivability in challenging content has been consistently higher than what we expect and intend. As a result, we are reducing Combat Stamina’s bonus to a value more appropriate for its position and single-point cost. Subtlety Invigorating Shadowdust now reduces affected cooldowns by 15/30 seconds (was 10/20 seconds). Effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.



SHAMAN Class Mana Spring Totem has been renamed to Mana Spring and is now a passive effect. Mana Spring now restores 400 Mana at level 70 (was 200). Healing Surge healing increased by 15%. Totemic Surge reduces the cooldown of Totems by 3 seconds/6 seconds (was 2 seconds/4 seconds). Elemental Flame Shock damage increased by 10%. Chain Lightning damage increased by 10%. Lava Beam damage increased by 10%. Earthquake damage increased by 10%. Restoration Healing Tide Totem healing now increased by 100% while not in a raid. Healing Wave healing increased by 6%. Acid Rain damage increased by 120%. Flame Shock damage increased by 20%. Lava Burst damage increased by 20%. Master of the Elements increases the effectiveness of the Shaman’s next Nature, Physical, or Frost spell by 20% (was 10%). Developers’ note: These changes for both Elemental and Restoration are aimed at improving their capabilities in dungeon content. We feel Restoration is lacking in reactive healing as well as damage contribution, so we’re increasing single target heals and a few damage abilities and talents. We’re also increasing the effectiveness of Master of the Elements, which is intended to encourage weaving in damage spells while healing.



WARLOCK

Class Soulkeeper has been redesigned – Summons a Soulkeeper that consumes all Tormented Souls you’ve collected, blasting nearby enemies for Chaos damage per soul consumed over 8 seconds. You collect Tormented Souls from each target you kill and occasionally escaped souls you previously collected. Inquisitor’s Gaze is now passive and has been redesigned – Your spells and abilities have a chance to summon an Inquisitor’s Eye that deals Chaos damage over time. Fixed an issue where Summon Soulkeeper was receiving incorrect damage scaling per Tormented Soul acquired.

Affliction New Talent: Focused Malignancy – Malefic Rapture deals 15/30% increased damage to targets suffering from Unstable Affliction. Soul Swap has been redesigned – Copies your damage over time effects from the target, preserving their duration. Your next use of Soul Swap within 10 seconds will exhale a copy of the effects onto a new target. Soul Tap has been removed. Pandemic Invocation has been moved to row 6 and is now a 1 rank talent. Harvester of Souls damage increased by 25%.

Demonology Felstorm, Guillotine, and Demonic Strength now place one another on cooldown: Felstorm places Guillotine and Demonic Strength on cooldown for 5 seconds. Demonic Strength places Felstorm and Guillotine on cooldown for 5 seconds. Guillotine places Felstorm and Demonic Strength on cooldown for 8 seconds. Reign of Tyranny causes Demonic Tyrant to deal 7% additional damage for each stack of Demonic Servitude active at the time of his summon (was 5%). Developers’ note: Overall, we’re happy with Demonology’s AoE capabilities. However, we feel their single-target profile needs a bit of help. We’re increasing the damage output of Reign of Tyranny to accomplish this. Ideally, Reign of Tyranny serves as a strong single-target oriented choice in comparison to Grand Warlock’s Design which works well in content like M+.

Destruction Ashen Remains now causes Chaos Bolt, Incinerate, and Shadowburn to deal 5/10% increased damage to targets afflicted by Immolate. Eradication now causes Chaos Bolt and Shadowburn to increase the damage you deal to the target by 5/10%. Burn to Ashes now causes Chaos Bolt and Rain of Fire to increase the damage of your next 2 Incinerates by 15/30% and Shadowburn to increase the damage of your next Incinerate by 15/30%



WARRIOR Arms New Talent: Improved Slam – Slam has a 10% increased chance to critically strike and deals 30% increased critical strike damage. New Talent: Spiteful Serenity – Colossus Smash and Avatar’s durations are doubled but their damage bonuses are reduced by 50%. New Talent: Strength in Arms – Overpower has a 10% increased critical strike chance and on enemies below 35% health and generates 8 Rage. Defensive Stance is now talented by default. Sweeping Strikes is now baseline. Improved Sweeping Strikes now lasts 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Improved Overpower and Battlelord now also increase the damage of Dreadnaught. Battlelord’s chance to reset the cooldown of Mortal Strike or Cleave increased to 35% (was 25%). Battlelord now increases the damage of Overpower by 35% (was 25%). Skullsplitter now causes Deep Wounds to expire instantly. Tide of Blood now only causes Rend to expire instantly as Deep Wounds is built into Skullsplitter. Fatal Mark duration increased to 120 seconds (was 60 seconds). Storm of Swords causes Whirlwind to cost 20 more Rage (was 30). Shuffled the positions of some nodes towards the end of the tree and added some new connections to try and aid the creation of more general builds. Valor in Victory now only 1 rank and now provides 1% Versatility and reduces the cooldown of Die by the Sword by 30 seconds. Improved Mortal Strike removed from the tree. Ignore Pain has been added to the Arms tree. Thunder Clap damage increased by 30%. Cleave damage increased by 5%. Whirlwind damage increased by 10%. Bladestorm damage increased by 5%. Rend initial damage only (not periodic) increased by 15%. Developers’ note: The 10.0.5 talent tree update for Arms will make for more flexible builds, however, their performance in AoE in Dungeons and Raids hasn’t been where we would like relative to other specs, so we’re additionally making some tweaks to improve things. Fury Onslaught damage increased by 40% and now generates 30 Rage (was 25). Tenderize causes Enrage to last 2 seconds longer (was 1 second). Storm of Steel’s Ravager damage reduced by 30% (was 40%) and Rage granted increased to 20 (was 15). Frenzied Flurry increases auto-attack damage with one-handed weapons by 30% (was 5%). Unbridled Ferocity causes Onslaught to trigger Recklessness in addition to Rampage. Storm of Swords Whirlwind damage increased by 80% (was 70%). Anger Management now also decreases the cooldown of Ravager. Duration of Avatar and Recklessness caused by Berserker’s Torment is now 8 seconds (was 4 seconds). Raging Blow damage increased by 10%. Execute damage increased by 15%. Rampage damage increased by 10%. Annihilator damage increased by 15%. Bloodthirst damage increased by 10%. Bloodbath damage increased by 5%. Skullsplitter and Tide of Blood now work on absorb shields. Developers’ note: Despite a strong start to Season 1, Fury’s performance has fallen behind where we’d like it to be. 10.0.5 will see some minor changes to their talent tree but these are more related to encouraging build diversity than providing more throughput so we’re making some additional changes to help their damage output. Protection Brace for Impact now increases block value by 3% (was 5% per stack). Brutal Vitality now causes 10% of the damage you deal to add to your Ignore Pain (was 15%). Shield Specialization now increases block value by 12% per rank (was 15%). Developers’ note: Protection Warriors are currently dominating tank populations. While we do want all tanks to feel powerful, our data and overall perceptions of tanks put Protection Warriors ahead of the pack. We’re making some small talent adjustments that are overbudget to help address this.



CREATURES AND NPCS

New rare enemies and NPCs can now be found in the elite areas of Nokhudon Hold, Imbu, Cobalt Assembly, Tyrhold, and the Primalist Future.

Some rare enemies that showed up on the zone maps outside the elite areas, have had their cadence changed to 1 spawned every 30 minutes (was 2 spawned every 2 hours). The health of these rares has been increased as well so players have more time to get to them before they are defeated.

The new elite area rares and the more scheduled rares have rewards on par with the the elite rares found in Obsidian Citadel or Brackenhide Hollow.

The newly trained Draenei, Lightforged Draenei, Tauren, and Highmountain Tauren that now specialize in rogue and mage classes are now located in major capital cities (Stormwind and Orgrimmar) and in their racial cities (Thunder Bluff and the Exodar). Additionally, a Tauren rogue can be found in the Rogue class hall.

DRAGONRIDING

New courses are now available. Speak to Celormu in Skytop Observatory for the Reverse Tour quest.

Added a new Warmode achievement for using Whirling Surge to dismount many players. Earn the title Skyscourge!

HOLIDAYS

TRIAL OF STYLE Additional cosmetics are now available for Trial of Style Tokens at Transmogrifier vendors.

LUNAR NEW YEAR Lunar New Year has begun! A new achievement, Elders of the Dragon Isles, can be earned by honoring the Elders located across the Dragon Isles.



ITEMS AND REWARDS

GROUP LOOT Fixed an issue where, in some rare cases, players would get less loot than they should have on certain Raid sizes. Fixed an issue where players could unconditionally roll Need on Set Tokens. The system will now check if the player owns the Token or the Set Piece itself at equal or greater power. Players can no longer roll Need on any Profession recipe that they have already learned. Players can no longer unconditionally roll Need on 1-hand weapons (or 2-hand for a Warrior in Fury loot spec). Developers’ note: The system will now thoroughly identify if you can dual-wield the weapon in question, based on your loot spec. If you can, and you already have two versions of it at least as powerful as the item being rolled for, you can’t Need the item.

The Revival Catalyst is now available to turn gear earned from the Great Vault, Mythic+, Raids, PvP, Tier 2 (Epic) Storms, Tier 2 War Mode, and World Bosses into the corresponding tier gear for that slot. Travel to the northern side of Tyrhold in Thaldraszus to find the Revival Catalyst located next the NPC Antuka. Each week, an account-wide quest will be available which awards a charge to the Revival Catalyst. Progress towards this quest will require players to complete relevant Raid, Mythic+, PvP, and/or world content. This can be done on a single character or combined across multiple characters on the account. Completion will then award a separate charge for each character on the account which includes any characters that get created in the future! The total number of charges that can be stored for an individual character is currently capped at 6. If a character vendored, disenchanted, or destroyed a Dragonflight Season 1 item that you want to use for this system, please visit the World of Warcraft Item Restoration page for assistance.

Common (white) and Poor (grey) quality equipment can now be used for transmogrification. These items will now become bind-on-equip.

Enchant illusions can now be applied on Artifact weapons.

New Toy: Reusable Oversized Bobber – Acquired from catching 100 fish with the Oversized Bobber. The toy version supports all bobbers in your toy collection and will automatically work with new bobber additions.

Former new character starter equipment has returned and can be found at vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar. Pay a visit to a local shop relevant to your armor type and see what they have in stock!

Polearms from Shadowlands and Dragonflight have been adjusted to sit lower on the player’s back when sheathed. We’ll be looking into adjusting additional polearms from previous expansions in a future update.

Fixed an issue that prevented the lightning visual effect from appearing on some Mythic class set and Elite PvP items.

Fixed an issue that would cause some players to not be able to purchase the Explorer’s League Banner toy at Rank 19 with the Dragonscale Expedition.

Fixed an issue that would cause no options for Demon Hunters, Hunters, and Rogues on the quest Mysteries in Paper and Glass from Giera at Rank 25 with the Valdrakken Accord.

Fixed an issue where healing spells and abilities did not trigger Voidmender’s Shadowgem’s effect. Additionally, Voidmender’s Shadowgem is now obtainable by all specializations that use Intellect.

Adjusted the appearance of Grim-Veiled Runecarving armor to match the Mythic variants used by other armor types.

Epic items that have a chance to drop off of non-boss enemies in Mythic Vault of the Incarnates are now bind-on-equip (was bind-on-pickup).

MAGE TOWER

The Mage Tower has returned – Interested adventurers can speak to War Councilor Victoria at Deliverance Point in the Broken Shore to test their skills in one of seven unique challenges. Defeat the challenges to earn epic rewards, including Legion-themed class-specific armor set appearances, Guardian Druid Fel Wearbear Form, achievements, and the wondrous Soaring Spelltome mount. The Mage Tower is recommended for level 70 adventurers.

PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

War Mode can now be toggled on while in Valdrakken in addition to Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

Gladiator’s Distinction (Trinket Set Bonus) Primary stat provided by the bonus decreased by 40%, and Stamina provided by the bonus increased by 35%. Developers’ note: We’ve seen that overall PvP pacing, especially in arena, has been very fast as players acquire more gear/tier sets. This leaves less room for player reactions than we would like. In conjunction with the rest of the balance changes, we’re adjusting the primary stat and stamina bonus from Gladiator’s Distinction to help address this.

Ottuk mount swim speed now reduced in battlegrounds.

SOLO SHUFFLE Several changes have been made to improve how our system handles players who leave matches: Rating will be calculated per-round in games with leavers. Matchmaking Value for each player in a match will be displayed on the scoreboard. A warning prompt will display the penalties for leaving if a player attempts to leave a match. Players who leave excessively will be subject to account review and suspensions, as abandoning matches repeatedly is a violation of the terms of service via exploiting functionality to the detriment of the game environment and the intended player experience.

CLASSES Precognition duration increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds) and now also prevents cast pushback. DEATH KNIGHT Death Strike healing is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 25%). Improved Death Strike’s effectiveness is still reduced by 50% in PvP combat. Enfeeble’s enemy damage reduction against the Death Knight is now reduced by 33% in PvP combat. Rune of Spellwarding’s absorb shield is now 33% effective in PvP combat. Rune of Spellwarding’s cast speed reduction is now 33% effective in PvP combat. Unholy Necrotic Wound from Necrotic Wounds now absorbs 4% of healing done (was 5%) and heals the Death Knight for up to 4% of their max health when its effect ends (was 5%). Virulent Plague no longer deals increased damage in PvP combat (was increased by 30%). Developers’ note: Death Knight survivability continues to be higher than we are comfortable with, especially against casters, so we are targeting passive parts of their defensive kit while adjusting Death Strike’s healing up as a more proactive survivability tool. Additionally, Unholy Death Knights are dealing too much overall damage, so we are adjusting Virulent Plague. DRUID Rake damage reduced by 18% in PvP combat. Rip damage reduced by 18% in PvP combat. Ferocious Bite damage reduced by 25% in PvP combat (was reduced by 20%). Balance Orbit Breaker now resets its count when entering an arena match. Full Moon damage reduced to 60% power (was 80% power) when triggered by Orbit Breaker in PvP combat. Wrath deals 50% increased damage in PvP combat. Starfire deals 50% increased damage in PvP combat (was 20%). Starsurge deals 40% increased damage in PvP combat (was 20%). New Moon, Half Moon, and Full Moon deal 20% increased damage in PvP combat. Gathering Starstuff (Balance Druid 2 piece set bonus) grants 15% increased damage to Wrath or Starfire per stack (was 20%). Touch of the Cosmos (Balance Druid 4 piece set bonus) grants 20% increased damage to Starsurge (was 35%). Umbral Embrace increases Wrath or Starfire damage by 40% (was 50%) in PvP combat. Feral Freedom of the Herd (PvP Talent) no longer provides a cooldown reduction to Stampeding Roar (was 15 seconds). Feral Frenzy damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat. Frenzied Regeneration healing reduced by 50% (was reduced by 38%) in PvP combat. Restoration Frenzied Regeneration healing reduced by 50% (was reduced by 38%) in PvP combat. Budding Leaves is now 50% effective in PvP combat (was 70%). Developers’ note: Feral damage has been much higher than we are comfortable with, so we are lowering it. Additionally, both Feral and Restoration have been too survivable when targeted, so we are lowering the healing from Frenzied Regeneration for those specializations. Balance druid’s single target pressure is behind other casters. We’d like to reward them for using cast time spells like Wrath and Starfire a little bit more, while at the same time fixing some issues that caused Orbit Breaker to do more damage than intended. EVOKER Devastation Deep Breath deals 20% increased damage in PvP combat (was 40%). Spellweaver’s Dominance grants 20% increased critical strike damage in PvP combat (was 30%). Disintegrate deals 20% increased damage in PvP combat (was 15%). Azure Strike deals 20% increased damage in PvP combat. Developers’ note: Devastation Evokers’ burst potential is higher than we’d like, so we’re reducing it a bit to give players more time to react to damage. Preservation Dream Projection (PvP Talent) healing reduced by 35%. Cooldown reduced to 60 seconds (was 90 seconds). Chrono Loop (PvP Talent) will now display as a large icon on unit frames and now has a more noticeable effect on the player. Dream Projection’s heal over time effect can now be dispelled. Dream Projection now costs 4% base mana. Developers’ note: Dream Projection has been more impactful and efficient in Preservation’s healing breakdown than we would like. HUNTER Roar of Sacrifice (PvP Talent) now deals 10% of damage the target suffers to the pet (was 20%). Developers’ note: We have been concerned with Hunter pet survivability, particularly during Roar of Sacrifice. We are adjusting the damage transfer from Roar of Sacrifice to help. MAGE Arcane Arcane Bombardment is now 40% effective in PvP combat (was 65%). Developers’ note: Arcane Bombardment has remained a more effective execute than we would like after our previous reduction to its effect. We are lowering it again with the goal of increasing the opportunities for opponents to counterplay. MONK Mistweaver Mana Regeneration now decreased by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%). Enveloping Mist healing increased by 25% while in PvP combat. Developers’ note: In a previous recent change, we adjusted Mistweaver mana regeneration. The result was more than we would like, so we are adjusting it back a bit. Enveloping Mist’s healing was reduced for PvE purposes at the start of Dragonflight, so we are increasing its healing to match its previous levels in PvP. PALADIN Reckoning (PvP Talent) now highlights Judgment when active. Divine Protection now reduces damage by 30% while in PvP combat (was 20%). Flash of Light healing increased by 15% in PvP combat. Aura of Reckoning max aura stacks raised to 100 (was 50). The Reckoning effect now activates at 100 stacks. Consecration damage increased by 50% in PvP combat. Holy Reckoning (PvP talent) now increases the damage of your next Judgment by 25% (was 100%). The tooltip for Aura of Reckoning will be updated to reflect this in a future patch. Holy Light now heals for 75% more in PvP combat (was 40%). Holy Shock healing increased by 15% in PvP combat. Fixed an issue that caused the Judgment from Reckoning to not always critically strike. Retribution Final Reckoning damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat. Radiant Decree damage reduced by 33% in PvP combat. Paladin Retribution Class Set 2-piece now increases the damage of Judgment, Blade of Justice, and Wake of Ashes by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%). Crusader Strike now deals 80% increased damage in PvP combat (was 30%). Healing Hands now 70% effective in PvP combat (was 50%). Templar’s Verdict damage increased by 10% in PvP combat. Final Verdict damage increased by 10% in PvP combat. Exorcism damage increased by 80% in PvP combat. Lawbringer (PvP talent) now deals up to 8% of the enemy’s maximum health (was 10%). Developers’ note: Aura of Reckoning has been much more powerful than intended, so we are making targeted adjustments to slow down its availability for all Paladins and its healing/damage contribution for Holy Paladins. We are increasing some of Holy’s other healing spells with the goal of a more balanced healing breakdown for this class. Additionally, Paladins have been squishier than we would like, so we are increasing Divine Protection’s defensive capabilities to help in this area. Retribution Paladins have high burst potential without counterplay, so we are adjusting their burst capability downward while bringing up some of their sustain damage, to have a healthier playstyle. Lawbringer has represented a higher-than-expected damage contribution due to Judgment based procs within the Talent Tree, so we are reducing its value slightly. SHAMAN Earth Unleashed from Unleash Shield now breaks on damage and lasts 2 seconds (was 4 seconds). Healing Stream Totem healing is increased by 30% in PvP combat (was 38%). Elemental Elemental Shaman’s Dragonflight Season 1 2-piece Tier Set bonus has 50% reduced effectiveness in PvP combat. Primordial Surge’s Lava Burst damage increase is now 60% effective in PvP combat. Restoration Water Shield now returns 1% mana when struck by a melee attack in PvP combat (was 2%). Stormkeeper’s damage increase is now 67% effective in PvP combat. Riptide healing is increased by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%). Developers’ note: In conjunction with the above game-wide adjustments to their healing spells, we are making further adjustments for healthier gameplay in PvP. Root mechanics typically break on damage, and Unleash Shield was an exception to this, so the root will now break when enough damage occurs. We’re not applying diminishing returns to it, but decreasing its duration as well. Additionally, we felt that Restoration Shaman mana regeneration from Water Shield and burst capability with using Stormkeeper was too high, so we are adjusting those down. Finally, Elemental shamans’ burst has been higher than we would like, with minimal time for opponents to react, especially as players have been obtaining tier set bonuses. WARRIOR Thunderous Roar (Talent) bleed damage no longer deals reduced damage in PvP combat (was 50% reduced). Uproar (Talent) no longer has a reduced cooldown effect in PvP combat (was 50% reduced). Fury Slaughterhouse (PvP Talent) now lasts 16 seconds (was 12 seconds). Storm of Steel (Talent) no longer has a reduced damage reduction effect in PvP combat (was 50% reduced). Developers’ note: Fury Warriors have fallen behind other melee specializations, so we’re increasing the duration of Slaughterhouse to allow access to the max effectiveness of their healing reduction more often.



PROFESSIONS

All professions have had the requirements to unlock specializations reduced. Professions with 3 specialization trees have had their final unlock reduced to profession level 75 (was 100). All professions with 4 specialization trees have had their final two unlocks reduced to profession level 60/75 (was 75/100).

Portals from Overload Titan-Touched nodes should more consistently take you to a new location.

Overload Elemental Deposit and Overload Elemental Herb has been slightly redesigned: Overloading cooldown is no longer modified by gathering mining or herb nodes. Overload is now taught to all Miners and Herbalists after collecting their first Elemental themed node. Mastering the Elements unlock point now restores Overload cooldown reduction functionality. Developers’ note: Overload offers the occasional moment to allow gatherers to not only change up their gameplay, but also to gain a nice bonus of extra elemental reagents. Requiring a specialization investment to engage with the system felt too restrictive and also did not offer all Gatherers the same opportunity to try something new. By shifting the cooldown reduction onto the unlock point and unlocking the spell for all Gatherers, everyone has an opportunity to participate but also get a better understanding of what the feature is offering before investing points into the specialization tree.

Profession requirements for many transmog-eligible pieces have been adjusted or removed entirely. Most items that previously required a profession other than Engineering no longer have a requirement. Engineering items have had their skill requirement reduced to 1 of their appropriate expansion. Gnomish and Goblin engineering are no longer required to transmog any Engineering appearances. Acquisition method for all of these items remains unchanged.

Warlords of Draenor crafted item appearances have returned. You can purchase recipes for Optional Reagents for each relevant profession from the vendors in your garrison or in Ashran that cost Secrets of [Profession] tomes that are the old daily cooldown craft. Use the Optional Reagents when crafting Warlords of Draenor crafted gear to convert them into the new appearance.

Legacy leatherworking patterns for Heavy Scorpid gear that were lost to the Cataclysm can once again drop from Blackrock Orcs in the Burning Steppes.

Pattern: Raptor Hide Harness and Pattern: Raptor Hide Belt can now both be learned by players of either faction.

The legacy recipe for delicious Goldthorn Tea can once again be acquired by observant adventurers in Razorfen Downs.

CRAFTING UI PANEL Multiple charge cooldowns will now list the time of when the next charge will be available. Track recipe checkbox is available for recrafting. Enchanting items will now display an “Enchantment” prefix text in the Crafted Items window.

CRAFTING ORDERS Added “Use Highest Quality Reagent” checkbox to customer. Added option to reject an order by right-clicking on it under Personal orders tab. “Open All” for crafting order mail will now auto-delete the mail after receiving the item. Minimap will now show personal crafting order notifications. There is now a confirmation dialogue when placing a crafting order for an item the player cannot equip.



QUESTS

“Community Feast” can now be accepted during the 15-minute period prior to the soup cooking event.

“Forgotten Grotto Relics” has had its phasing repaired and its objective’s spawn rates increased.

USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY

Experience Bars, Equipment Durability, Bags, and the Micro Button Bar can now be adjusted in Edit Mode.

You can now use arrow keys to fine-tune the placement of elements in Edit Mode.

Major Factions map icons are slightly reduced in size to improve map visibility.

The Dragonflight Great Vault now uses new art specific to Dragonflight.

This has been moved to a future update.

Added tools to assist with Motion Sickness while Dragonriding to the Options > Accessibility > General panel (under Dragonriding Motion Sickness). Focal Circle: Adds a focal circle crosshair to the center of the players screen that helps players focus on a more restricted area to address motion sickness. Landscape Darkening: Applies a darkening effect around the outside of the screen as the player accelerates. When enabled, the Focal Circle and Landscape Darkening also display for those using Ride Along.

Added tools to assist those with sensitivity to Dragonriding’s visual effects to the Options > Accessibility > General panel. Dragonriding Speed Effects: Disables the visual effects that occur around the player’s drake while moving at high speeds. Alternate Full Screen Effects: This option, which hides the speed visual effects on the edges of the screen, has been renamed “Photosensitivity Mode”.

Bank bags background color has been adjusted to be different from inventory bags.

Minimap target icon border will be suppressed while in combat.

Audio Channels and Audio Cache Size options have been moved down in the Options > Audio menu.

The icons for “find fish”, “find minerals”, and “find herbs” have been updated on the minimap filter list.

Fixed an issue where the heal absorb bar did not display on Unit Frames.

Fixed an issue where the Flag Carrier Unit Frames did not appear in Capture the Flag battlegrounds.

TALENT WINDOW The Reset Talents button now lets you reset one tree at a time. You can now copy someone’s build when inspecting their talents. History nodes have a more visually distinct outline. Hidden action bars are now shown when the talents pane or the spellbook is open. The “Missing from action bar” search now specifies talents that are on a hidden or disabled action bar, or on a different stance. When UI Colorblind Mode is enabled under Accessibility options, a plus icon appears on all learnable nodes. The loadout slash commands (/loadoutname, /loadoutindex, /specname, /specindex) are now localized. Fixed an issue where talent tooltips were appearing above the PvP talents flyout. Fixed an issue where unlearning a talent would clear active searches.



WOW COMPANION APP