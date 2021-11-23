Is World of Warcraft on console? WoW on PlayStation, Xbox & Switch

Is World of Warcraft on console? Or will Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG remain a PC exclusive? Here’s everything you need to know about WoW on console.

World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe has become a home away from home for MMORPG fans all across the globe.

As Azeroth’s shores continue to attract players from far and wide, taking your first steps onto WoW’s green pastures is an easy feat for PC users, but how about those playing on consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Switch, or Xbox X|S series?

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about World of Warcraft on console, as well as Blizzard’s plans for the future of WoW.

Advertisement

Contents

Is World of Warcraft on console?

In short, no, World of Warcraft is not available on console. While Blizzard’s other titles, including the likes of Overwatch and Diablo, are available on all platforms, WoW remains a PC exclusive.

Is WoW coming to console in the future?

While Blizzard have made some game-changing alterations to their titles in the past, including making Overwatch crossplay five years after release, it seems that the devs have no intention of making WoW available on PC.

Read More: How to cancel WoW subscription

Following a mistake by Brazil’s Ministry of Justice which saw the title rated for Xbox, during an interview with Polygon a spokesperson for the company confirmed that “we currently have no plans to bring World of Warcraft or Shadowlands to Xbox Series X.”

Advertisement

This somewhat squashes a series of rumors that WoW will be announced on Xbox on December 9. After a now-deleted Reddit post showed details of a “World of Warcraft: Complete Edition” listed as an upcoming game for Xbox, we’ll have to wait and see if the devs have indeed made a U-turn on their decision.

So that’s everything we know about World of Warcraft on console! Will Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation users finally be able to take their shot at glory? Who knows what the future holds. Until then, be sure to check out our list of WoW guides:

Advertisement

How to level up fast | The best expansion to level through | New player guide for WoW Shadowlands: tips and tricks | 5 best addons, ranked | How to get Pepe in WoW | Top 5 best races for classes in WoW Shadowlands | How to cancel WoW subscription | How to get & upgrade Heirlooms in WoW Shadowlands | WoW Elemental Shaman guide