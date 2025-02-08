Tyler1 quits WoW after tragic end to OnlyFangs hardcore run

After dying in a WoW raid during his February 7 Twitch stream, Tyler1 said that he’s done playing the game.

On February 7, Tyler1 led the OnlyFangs guild into a raid against Baron Geddon, a boss in World of Warcraft.

During the raid many players ran away, ignoring the streamers orders to help him with the boss battle. This led to a defeat for OnlyFangs, with Tyler1’s character dying in controversial fashion.

“You can’t listen? Finish, don’t run, finish!…GGs we’re all dead,” said Tyler1 during the raid.

Tyler1 says he’s “not going again” after death in World of Warcraft

Later in the stream, while rewatching a clip of the raid, Tyler1 stated that he was done playing the game.

“Yea f**k this guild. F**k this I’m not going again. F**k these people, pu**ies,” said the streamer. “I don’t give a s**t. There’s like a handful that are good ones. These WoW players are all pu**ies. F**k yourselves.

Since the OnlyFangs guild is playing Hardcore World of Warcraft, Tyler1’s death in the game is permanent, and he would have to restart from scratch if he were to continue playing.

The streamer later elaborated on what specifically upset him during the raid, saying “The one call I actually make that I need 39 people to listen to, 30 people run away. I invited people I spent time with in dungeons for hours…so if these f**king people that I spent my own personal hours with are perma running away like this…what’s gonna stop them from doing it again.”

Fans on Reddit are hopeful that he eventually returns to the game, with one user stating “this could be heat of the moment,” while another said “I think he’ll be back after some time.”

This isn’t the first time Tyler1 has been involved in OnlyFangs drama, as just last week he found himself in controversy with other members over loot.