Sodapoppin issues brutal response to Pirate Software Hardcore WoW drama

Sodapoppin claimed that time and time again he was omitted from being given beta versions of Activision Blizzard games with no explanation.

After a recent Hardcore World of Warcraft dungeon run resulted in two deaths for the OnlyFangs guild, streamer Pirate Software came under significant pressure for his actions beforehand. Now, the guilds founder and leader Sodapoppin has responded and he wasn’t particularly sympathetic.

To catch you up with the drama, Pirate Software (real name Jason Thor Hall) and four other members of OnlyFangs were running through Dire Maul North. After accidentally pulling two packs and a boss, the order was given to run – something Pirate Software took very literally.

The debate relates to how much it was incumbent on Hall to help his teammates while running away. Though he did fire off a Blizzard, he used the high level, high cost version, when the Level 1 version is just as effective at slowing and requires a lot less mana.

In addition, he didn’t take advantage of Frost Nova, Cone of Cold, or similar abilities to at least slow the trash and leave the boss as the only pressing concern. The other side of this argument relates to self-preservation and the petrifying effect of genuine panic.

Now, guild leader and founder Sodapoppin has responded and he wasn’t particularly sympathetic to Pirate Software’s position.

Sodapoppin delivers criticism but says “viewers are going way too far”

Twitch: Sodapoppin

After catching up on all of the VODs live on his stream, Sodapoppin shared his thoughts on the situation as a whole, calling into question Pirate Software’s actions in the dungeon.

“Those two people did not need to die. Pirate absolutely could have saved them if he played his class to a basic level, which he claims to know how to do. I’ve seen clips and I’ve heard it. He claims he knows how to do [that].

“Clearly he could not in the panic and then refused to accept any responsibility on that. That’s it. That’s all this is.”

Though his original comments didn’t offer much in the way of sympathy for Hall, he did go on to urge restraint from the wider community. The subsequent attention has been overwhelmingly negative and, in the wake of online threats directed towards Pirate Software, he stated that viewers had gone too far.

“Viewers are going way too far with it. His play was terrible, he ratted out hard. Despite that people, it’s getting crazy. It has gone really far.”

“It’s getting to a point where it’s like I completely agree that Pirate roached out and all the stuff. But the blood that these viewers are wanting and the way they are is making me f**king hate everyone on that side. They are just sad. It’s getting so annoying how these people are getting.”

Other major WoW streamers weigh in

Twitch: Asmongold

With the drama proving to be so huge in the WoW community, many chose to wade into the debate with their thoughts. One of the world’s leading Mage players, Ahmpy, was particularly unsympathetic.

“The craziest thing is that Pirate is supposed to be the voice of a person who has played WoW for a really long time, but when it comes down to it he panics like a roach and did nothing for his group. Disgusting. Then he doesn’t go back on it and acts like it’s the right decision.

“F**k that dude. Holy s**t ego. At least accept that you did the wrong thing and killed your friends.”

UK MMO streamer Preach also shared his thoughts, saying:

“My impression is not because he’s a bad Mage, although there is some very questionable decisions made here that should have been almost muscle memory and not thought about in any way.

“It’s more the case of I think he will blatantly kill you all, even if he could save the situation, to make sure he’s okay. And laugh about it while he does it. That’s the vibe I’m getting. Don’t know the guy but that’s the vibe I’m getting.

“He will more than happily throw you to the f**king wolves and run over your corpse if he feels like doing it and that’s not somebody you want to play with.”

Asmongold offered a different take, pinning much of the blame for the situation on the actions of Yamato, who was also part of the Dire Maul group.

In any case, the issue continues to rumble on with no end in sight, as streamers continue to react to each other’s takes on Pirate Software et Al.