Shroud explains why Lost Ark will never dethrone World of Warcraft as greatest MMO

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has said himself that he’s addicted to Lost Ark, but he believes it will never dethrone World of Warcraft as the greatest MMO of all time, and he explained why.

Shroud’s appreciation for Lost Ark is well-known now. On February 20, he admitted he was addicted. Since then, he’s spent an insane amount of money on the game and even poked fun at the extent of his addiction.

Despite that, though, and even after claiming it’s the “most complete” MMO he’s ever played, he believes it will never dethrone World of Warcraft as the greatest MMO because of how magical it was for him at the time.

The topic came up when a fan asked him if he’s enjoying Lost Ark as much as when he played World of Warcraft in its prime. “Does this game bring me the same joy as WoW did when it first came out? Hell no!” he responded.

“That feeling of playing World of Warcraft for the first time will never ever be replicated ever again. It got close with World of Warcraft Classic, but that feeling is never going to come back.”

It wasn’t just because the game was so good. It was also because he was a kid at the time, which made it even more magical. “I was 11 years old. I didn’t know what the f**k I was doing, and that made it amazing.

“Not knowing what you’re doing as a kid is amazing. Now that you’re an adult, you can’t help it. You have to learn, and you have to figure out how to do things more efficiently. But as a kid, you don’t give a f**k.”

Shroud also admitted he enjoyed New World more than Lost Ark. “Am I enjoying Lost Ark more than New World? Not yet. I’ll have a better answer to that question later, I think. But as of right now, I don’t think so.”

However, neither of them comes close to the magic he felt when playing World of Warcraft for the first time. Of course, that’s all in the past, though. His fondness for the game in its current state is much lower.