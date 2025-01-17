Pirate Software vows to quit streaming hardcore WoW after OnlyFangs controversy

Pirate Software has announced on stream that he will “not be playing hardcore WoW on stream again” following days of intense fallout that led to his removal from the ‘OnlyFangs’ creator’s guild. It puts to bed speculation that Pirate Software would attempt to create a rival guild to OnlyFangs.

Pirate Software was removed from the World of Warcraft OnlyFangs guild following a series of repudiations regarding a dungeon run gone wrong. Pirate was accused of failing to play “his class to a basic level” while selfishly prioritizing his own safety in a dungeon run leading to the death of two of his guildmates’ hardcore WoW characters.

After a perceived failure to take responsibility for the deaths, tensions rose between Pirate Software and his guildmates, as well as their communities, resulting in his eventual removal from the group by guild leader, Sodapoppin.

The content creator said, “I’m going to be real with you guys, I won’t be playing hardcore WoW on stream again. I don’t give a sh*t about any of this stuff anymore… I’m not going to make my own guild, I’m not going to do any of that sh*t. I’m not interested.”

Further details emerge

During the livestream, Pirate Software elaborated on his removal from the guild, stating that it was a result of his threat to report people who were “sending abusive comments to me and sending their communities to hate-raid me.”

He continued, “What they [OnlyFangs] don’t understand is that meant very few people. There was like one content creator that we actually reported, and actually we have brought that up to three now.”

The former Blizzard employee stated that those reports had been specifically targeted at streamers who were sending “communities to attack us” who wished to “start beef,” not simply those who were reacting or covering the controversy.

The former World of Warcraft developer concluded “I get it, but they didn’t look into anything. They just knee-jerked it, which is stupid, to be honest with you.”

While Pirate Software claimed to have a very limited list of content creators he wished to be banned, his comments about in-game bans were less equivocal at the time which may have led to what Pirate Software sees as a misunderstanding:

“All of the accounts that are messaging me are getting reported. There’s a funny fact about this, I worked at Blizzard for seven years. There’s a whole lot of people there who still know me and all of these reports are going directly to them. They’re well aware of the situation, and everyone who is messaging me. They’re going to get read. It’s kind of a dumb*ss thing to do and I can’t wait for all of them to get banned.”

Additionally, during the height of the controversy, Pirate had also hit back against other content creators for trying to “cannibalize” him to boost the numbers stating that such creators would “surround themselves with assholes” who would, in turn, seek to cannibalize them.

The calm after the Maelstrom

Pirate’s decision to quit WoW ends an embattled week for the streamer who has received criticism both for his in-game actions, and his response outside of the game. Pirate also received criticism discussing the upcoming MMO Ashes of Creation with Asmongold.

One post in particular from Twitter/X user Jaiydanimate gained prominence, questioning the reasoning behind attempting to remain apolitical while platforming a highly politically charged figure.

Now free from WoW, the streamer’s attention will turn to his bi-annual PirateJam, a game development event encouraging the creation of a small video game.

Over 15,900 people have signed up for the two-week event which asks its participants to create an experience based on the theme “You Are The Weapon.”