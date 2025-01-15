Pirate Software kicked from OnlyFangs streamer guild after Hardcore WoW controversy

In a stark conclusion to the ongoing drama in Hardcore World of Warcraft’s premier streamer guild OnlyFangs, Pirate Software has been kicked by leader Sodapoppin.

To briefly catch you up on the situation, Pirate Software, real name Jason Thor Hall, became the center of an online storm after a guild dungeon run went very wrong in Dire Maul North. The group accidentally pulled too many mobs, causing the group to decide to run instead of fight.

Article continues after ad

In Hardcore WoW, this call means that players in the group should use all of their crowd control abilities and slows to try and get everyone out safely. Pirate Software’s perceived lack of effort in this regard saw him take much of the blame for the two deaths that resulted.

In the aftermath, the conversation became increasingly adversarial, with Hall doubling and tripling down on his contention that he did very little wrong.

Article continues after ad

Now, OnlyFangs founder and leader Sodapoppin has removed Pirate Software from the guild, with no inclination of a return in the future.

Article continues after ad

Sodapoppin issues Discord statement after Gkicking Pirate Software

Twitch: PirateSoftware

In a message on the guild Discord server, Sodapoppin clarified his decision to remove Pirate Software from the guild, stating that a “large majority” of members felt uncomfortable with his ongoing membership.

“Yes, I made the decision to gkick Pirate. I felt a large majority of people in the guild felt uncomfortable playing or being around him and all that drama that surrounded him at this point. Even though some people may have not felt that way. A lot did.

Article continues after ad

“After seeing some clips today from him quadrupling down ???? Or idk what number we’re on at this point. I think I’m making the right decision, but still, I feel bad. Try to just let this whole thing slide into forgetfulness and move on IMO. Stay safe gamers.”

Article continues after ad

Discord: OnlyFangs

Pirate Software was quick to respond over on Twitter/X with a short comment over a screenshot of the Discord comment, saying, “Cool way to handle it. Well done OnlyFangs.”

Article continues after ad

Additional speculation on Ziqo’s stream after the decision was taken put forward the theory that Pirate Software’s threats towards other streamers may have been the deciding factor.

“He said that they have already written down names. I think that’s the real reason he got kicked from the guild,” Ziqo said.

“100% it’s because he said that he’s threatening people,” Mizkif responded.

Whether this ban will finally serve as the conclusion to the drama remains to be seen, but nobody has raised major concerns over Sodapoppin’s decision and relative normality has returned in the intervening.