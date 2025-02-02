New WoW Plunderstorm reward gives players Heroic Nerub-ar Palace gear

Plunderstorm is Blizzard’s first attempt at creating a World of Warcraft battle royale and, for the most part, it’s proved very popular, especially for its lucrative rewards that carry over to the MMO.

Plunderstorm comes complete with its own unique currency, rewarded for playing the game, with bonuses for winning and performing well. Known as Plunder, it can be spent on a variety of mounts and armor appearances to use in the mainline MMO.

Article continues after ad

While these things are nice to have, they don’t make any difference to the gameplay experience, leaving Plunderstorm as a largely separate entity.

Until now, at least, as access to some of the best gear available in World of Warcraft is now up for grabs through the spinoff.

Keep playing to passively earn Heroic Nerub-ar Palace gear

Blizzard Entertainment

In a post on the official WoW forums, community manager Kaivax shared a statement confirming that players can earn Heroic Nerub’ar Palace gear, simply by accumulating 5000 Plunder.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Since the Plunderstorm returned to Azeroth, Cap’n Keg Leg has been holding back a fine reward.

As of about 10:00 a.m. PST today (January 31), this is now fixed. Players who have accumulated 5,000 Plunder, or players who hereafter earn 5,000 Plunder should check their in-game mail for a message from Keg Leg containing loot.”

The great news for players is that this reward is retroactive, so if you’ve earned 5000 Plunder up to this point, then you should be entitled to the gear. Even if you haven’t reaching that mark doesn’t take a particularly long time.

Article continues after ad

The one thing to be aware of is that Plunderstorm is only scheduled to run until February 18, so you’ll want to make a start soon if you haven’t yet. There are plenty of additional rewards to earn along the way, so it’s well worth the time investment if you’re into cosmetics.