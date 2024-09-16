How to watch The Remarkable Life of Ibelin: WoW fan’s story on Netflix

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin is a touching and thought-provoking documentary about a World of Warcraft player that drew widespread critical acclaim when it debuted in March 2024. Here’s how to watch it, including details of available streaming services.

How to watch The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Medieoperatørene as Steen’s character in World of Warcraft.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin will be available to watch on Netflix in the USA, UK, and Europe from October 25.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Ree, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin chronicles the life of Norwegian gamer Mats Steen. It does this through first-hand testimony of those who knew him best, as well as the chat logs and interactions he had while playing World of Warcraft, as the titular character Ibelin Redmoore.

Much of Steen’s story centers on his life after he was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a rare disorder that causes the muscles of the body to degenerate. The BBC was the first to cover the story back in 2019 before it faded into relative obscurity (though it remained a beloved part of WoW history).

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and its overall release plans remained vague in the months following its debut.

In announcing the deal to bring the film to Netflix, the film’s director was delighted that Steen’s story would now reach a vast new audience.

“It’s a huge honor that Ibelin will now be on Netflix,” Ree said. “Mats Steen’s story will be available to so many millions of people across the world. I couldn’t be more excited.”

In addition to confirmation of the film’s addition to the streaming service, they also released a new trailer that gives a brief look at what the documentary covers in detail.