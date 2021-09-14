One of the most frustrating things a player can do in World of Warcraft is accidentally sell an item, bin it, or disenchant it. Not to fear, though, because here’s everything you need to know about WoW’s Item Restoration service.

Items can make or break your World of Warcraft experience, but sometimes players dismiss an item and then realize that, in actuality, it could have aided them on their journey.

The rage that ensues mirrors that of Sylvanas Windrunner, and for many it’s the end of their WoW journey for that day.

Thankfully, though, Blizzard has implemented the Item Restoration service in order to let you buy back sold items, as well as re-enchant those that have run out of magic juice. So, here’s how to use the system and bring back those precious treasures.

What does WoW’s Item Restoration do?

The Item Restoration service allows players to recover any destroyed, disenchanted, or sold items. Any items that cannot be recovered are gone forever – yelling at Blizzard support won’t bring them back.

Any recovered items will be sent to your mailbox, where you can add them back into your inventory and wield them until your heart’s content.

How to use WoW’s Item Restoration service

In order to make use of the Restoration service, you’ll need to:

Undelete your character if you deleted them in your frustration.

your character if you deleted them in your frustration. Collect the correct amount of Crafting Materials if you destroyed or disenchanted the item. This is used as payment for the Restoration.

if you destroyed or disenchanted the item.

If you’ve got the above sorted, then:

Visit Blizzard’s official Restoration page. Select “Begin Item Restoration.” Choose the character that has the item you want to restore. Select the item. Review your Item Restoration and voila! Item restored. Visit a mailbox to reclaim your item.

WoW Item Restoration: Limitations

There are a few limitations on what items can be restored, as well as prerequisites for your account:

You need active game time or a subscription.

or a Your account needs to be clean – no bans or suspensions.

You cannot restore:

Items destroyed during your current play session until you log out. Speak to any vendor and check the Buyback tab. You can repurchase the last 12 items you sold since you logged in.

until you log out. Stackable crafting material.

Consumables .

. Collectibles (pets, mounts, and heirlooms)

(pets, mounts, and heirlooms) Holiday items & other temporary items.

& other temporary items. Items traded or mailed to another character.

to another character. Items sold on at the Auction House

Items destroyed before a Character Transfer or Faction Change.

Additionally, items can only be restored every seven days across WoW Retail, Classic, and Burning Crusade Classic.

So that’s it for WoW’s Item Restoration service, one of the game’s saving graces! If you’re looking to become a true champion of Azeroth, though, be sure to check out our guides:

