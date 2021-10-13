How to unlock WoW’s new Hearthstone Sarge mount

Blizzard released a new World of Warcraft mount for Sarge and it’s pretty easy to unlock the latest cross-promotion celebrating the Hearthstone Mercenaries update.

Players looking how to unlock Sarge in WoW will have to download Blizzard’s free-to-play online digital collectible card game. After that, the process gets much easier to complete to earn yourself a new mount.

WoW has a couple of Hearthstone-inspired mounts in the MMO already. Sarge’s Tale is the third piece of content from Blizzard’s other franchise in the shared universe.

WoW Sarge mount

To unlock the Sarge mount in WoW play the Hearthstone Mercenaries prologue and it’ll appear as an unopened present in your Mount Journal.

Don’t forget, you’ll also need to start a new Bounty in the Mercenaries mode. If the mount doesn’t show up, then it could be delayed and Blizzard said it could take several hours to arrive.

Unlock Sarge’s Tale in WoW

Download/Open Hearthstone

Complete the Hearthstone Mercenaries prologue

Begin one new Bounty

Login to WoW

Claim Sarge in your Mount Journal

After completing the steps, you’ll be able to call upon Sarge’s Tale to roam the plains of Azeroth.

Claim your Sarge mount today! Hop into @PlayHearthstone Mercenaries and be awarded with a free mouse of your own. 🐭 https://t.co/Sz95KNmiTV pic.twitter.com/R5g5GffZMd — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 12, 2021

If the mount doesn’t appear for you in WoW, then Blizzard has a step-by-step process of what players should do to help along the process:

Log out of the Battle.net desktop app and all game clients.

Start the Battle.net desktop app and log in to Hearthstone.

Log out of Hearthstone, then into World of Warcraft. Check your mail for the mount.

The process to get Sarge shouldn’t take long but will require some people to download Hearthstone if they don’t already have it.

It’s unclear if the Sarge mount is a limited-time offer from Blizzard, so WoW players might want to get a move on just in case.