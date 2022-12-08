How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself.

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.

There’s a free Cenarion Hatchling pet and Swift Windsteed mount, so you’ll definitely want to claim these bonuses before they run out. Fortunately, getting your hands on WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops is fairly simple, especially if you follow our handy guide.

Contents

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops start date

The WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops can be claimed from December 9, 12:00 a.m. PST to December 13, 2:59 p.m. PST. It’s only during this time that viewers will be able to claim the latest in-game rewards.

How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops?

Blizzard Claiming WoW Dragonflight Twitch Drops is incredibly easy.

Claiming WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops is as simple as linking your Blizzard and Twitch accounts. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Log into Twitch or make a new account. Log into your Blizzard account and link it to Twitch. Simply watch any streamers with WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops enabled. After earning a Twitch Drop, check your Inventory Page and click ‘Claim Now’ to add it to your game. items in your Mailbox. Head back into WoW Dragonflight and you’ll see the

It’s important to note that all WoW Dragon Flight Twitch drops must be claimed by December 13, 2022, 2:59 p.m. PST. Make sure you do this to avoid any disappointment and to get some free goodies.

All WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops

There are a total of three WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops that can be claimed in the game. Here are all the items you can get:

Cenarion Hatchling pet

Swift Windsteed mount

Perpetual Purple Firework toy

So, there you have it, everything you need to know when it comes to claiming WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops. Make sure you check out our other World of Warcraft guides to get a head start.

