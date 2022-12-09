How to get WoW Amalgam of Rage mount pre-order bonus with Diablo 4

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Here is how to get the new Amalgam of Rage mount in WoW Dragonflight by way of preordering Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 finally got an official release date at The Game Awards show, showing that we won’t have to wait too long before getting our hands on the long-awaited ARPG.

To celebrate preorders going live, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving away a mount to World of Warcraft players who decide to take the plunge and put their money down early on Diablo 4.

Here’s how to get the mount and run around the Dragon Isles with style.

Blizzard Entertainment WoW Dragonflight was officially released on November 28.

How to get free WoW mount with Diablo 4: Amalgam of Rage

In order to get the new Amalgam of Rage mount, WoW players must pre-order the Standard Edition of Diablo 4.

The Amalgam of Rage is a three-headed beast flying mount, and although it doesn’t have access to the new Dragonriding special mechanics, it does have some incredibly sweet special animations. When summoning the mount, your character is engulfed in a fire before hopping on the Amalgam.

The mount also has a /mountspecial animation, flaring out its fire wings. Sadly, since this is a dragon mount, it will have limited use for the time being as most players are spending all their time in the Dragon Isles where Dragonriding is a vastly superior mode of travel.

If you plan on playing Diablo 4 on release day, then this is a great opportunity to get a little extra bonus if you’re down to drop your cash on the game, months in advance.