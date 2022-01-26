How to get Mag’har Orcs in WoW and unlock Heritage Armor

The Mag’har Orcs are one of WoW’s most sought-after races, but unlocking them takes some work. Here’s how to snag them and their Heritage Armor.

The Mag’har Orcs are one of World of Warcraft’s few races that cannot be instantly played upon downloading the game.

Instead, before playing them, you’ll need to use another character and complete certain requirements. The same is true of the race’s Heritage Armor, which will first require you to unlock the specialized Orcs.

Here is an easy-to-use guide on the simple steps you will need to take in order to unlock the Mag’har Orc race in WoW, as well as their Heritage Armor.

How to get Mag’har Orcs in WoW

In order to unlock Mag’har Orcs in WoW, players will need to complete a few different quests in the Horde campaign, so make sure you don’t choose an Alliance race when attempting to unlock them.

To start, you’ll need to complete the Ready for War Achievement. This comes from completing the Horde War Campaign in Zandalar and Kul Tiras.

After that, you’ll want to head to the Ogrimmar Embassy and find Eitrigg. He will give you Vision of Time, which begins a recruitment quest that you will need to complete.

Once you’ve completed these tasks, you will unlock the Mag’har Direwolf mount and will be ready to start as your very own Mag’har Orc. But that’s only the beginning: Once you create one, you’ll need to decide on class, traits, and begin working to unlock their Heritage Armor.

WoW Mag’har Orc: Classes

Mag’har Orc players will be able to choose from eight different classes. They are:

Death Knight

Hunter (Wolf as starting Pet)

Mage

Monk

Priest

Rogue

Shaman

WoW Mag’har Orc: Traits

As with other races in WoW, Mag’har Orcs give players a certain value for picking them as your character’s race.

Below are the traits available to these special Orcs, as well as the effect each one has on your character.

Trait Effects Ancestral Call Invoke the spirits of your ancestors granting you their power. Increases a random secondary stat by 102 for 12 seconds. Open Skies (passive) Increases mounted speed by 10%. Savage Blood (passive) Reduces the duration of Poisons, Diseases, and Curses by 10%. Sympathetic Vigor (passive) Increases pet health by 10%.

Mag’har Orc: Heritage Armor

For those who want to go the extra mile and deck out their Mag’har orc in some sweet armor, there’s the option of unlocking the race’s Heritage Armor.

In order to obtain this, you will need to:

Reach level 50 naturally You must grind this out without using a character boost or any other aid. If you complete this correctly, you will receive the Heritage of the Mag’har Feat of Strength and Heritage Armor! You will be able to place your unlocked Tabard of the Mag’har Clans right over it, as well.

With that, you have everything you need to know to unlock the Mag’har Orcs in WoW. For more, make sure and stay tuned to our WoW hub!

