Everything you need to complete in WoW before The War Within Season 2

World of Warcraft: The War Within‘s first season is drawing to a close and next season promises to bring plenty to do in the Undermine(d) content update. Unfortunately, some things are also going away forever.

It’s important to note that the features that will become unavailable will do so when the Season ends on March 4, rather than when the content update initially launches on February 26.

The next phase of The War Within‘s story takes players to the underground capital of the Goblin empire, Undermine. It adds a brand-new customizable vehicle, the G-99 Breakneck, that players will be able to use during their adventures in the city.

Much of the deprecating content relates to seasonal and Ahead of the Curve achievements, with their associated rewards disappearing indefinitely.

WoW Season 1 Achievements and Rewards detailed

Blizzard Entertainment

Over on the official World of Warcraft website, Blizzard confirmed everything that would become unattainable on March 4. The full details are as follows:

Meta Achievements

The War Within Season 1: Spelunker Supreme– Accomplish one of the following feats during Season One of The War Within on your current character:

Attain 1600+ PvP Rating

Attain 2000+ Mythic+ Rating

Defeat Queen Ansurek on Heroic or Mythic Difficulty

Completing this Meta-Achievement will reward Mark of the Spelunker Supreme which can be traded for either a PvE or PvP item.

Web-Wrapped in the Finest Silks: Complete one of the following achievements or Feats of Strength listed below.

Mythic: Queen Ansurek: Defeat Queen Ansurek in Nerub-ar Palace on Mythic difficulty.

Defeat Queen Ansurek in Nerub-ar Palace on Mythic difficulty. The War Within Keystone Hero: Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season 1.

Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season 1. Elite: The War Within Season 1: Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within season 1. Rewards the seasonal character title, “the Elite.”

For completing this Meta-Achievement, you’ll receive the Luminous Nerubian Catalyst Stone. “Infuse your armor with a faint echo of power of the depths of Nerub-ar unlocking additional visual effects for certain Nerub-ar Palace class set appearances. This effect is Warband-wide.”

Raid Rewards

Ahead of the Curve: Queen Ansurek- Defeat Queen Ansurek on Heroic difficulty or higher before the release of the next raid tier.

Queen Ansurek- Defeat Queen Ansurek on Heroic difficulty or higher before the release of the next raid tier. Cutting Edge: Queen Ansurek- Defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty before the release of the next raid tier.

Queen Ansurek- Defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty before the release of the next raid tier. Hall of Fame: Queen Ansurek: Be among the first two hundred guilds worldwide to defeat Queen Ansurek on Mythic difficulty.

For completing the Hall of Fame: Queen Ansurek achievement, players will earn the title Famed Slayer of Ansurek.

The Reins of the Ascendant Sureki Skyrazor will still be available as a reward for killing Queen Ansurek and the drop chance will remain the same until the release of the next expansion when it will become a very rare drop.

Mythic+ Rewards

Blizzard Entertainment

The following achievements will become Feats of Strength when The War Within Season 2 begins and the associated rewards will no longer be available to earn:

The War Within Keystone Explorer: Season One : Complete a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit during The War Within Season One.

: Complete a Mythic+ dungeon within the time limit during The War Within Season One. The War Within Keystone Conqueror: Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 1500 during The War Within Season One. ( Title Reward: the Tempered)

Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 1500 during The War Within Season One. ( the Tempered) The War Within Keystone Master: Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2000 during The War Within Season One. ( Mount Reward: Diamond Mechsuit)

Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2000 during The War Within Season One. ( Diamond Mechsuit) The War Within Keystone Hero: Season One: Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season One.

Attain a Mythic+ Rating of at least 2500 during The War Within Season One. Tempered Hero: The War Within Season 1 : End The War Within Mythic+ Season 1 with a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region.

: End The War Within Mythic+ Season 1 with a Mythic+ Rating in the top 0.1% of all players in your region. Keystone Hero: Ara-Kara, City of Echoes: Complete Ara-Kara, City of Echoes at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete Ara-Kara, City of Echoes at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: City of Threads: Complete City of Threads at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete City of Threads at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: Grim Batol: Complete Grim Batol at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete Grim Batol at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: Mists of Tirna Scithe: Complete Mists of Tirna Scithe at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete Mists of Tirna Scithe at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: Siege of Boralus: Complete Siege of Boralus at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete Siege of Boralus at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: The Dawnbreaker: Complete The Dawnbreaker at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete The Dawnbreaker at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: The Necrotic Wake: Complete The Necrotic Wake at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

Complete The Necrotic Wake at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit. Keystone Hero: The Stonevault: Complete The Stonevault at Mythic Level 10 or higher, within the time limit.

The Teleport to dungeon option will only be available to dungeons that are included within future Mythic+ season dungeon rotations. The Malfunctioning Mechsuit will continue to be a drop in The Stonevault on Mythic difficulty and is only available while this dungeon is active as a Mythic+ dungeon during the expansion.

PvP Rewards

Combatant I: The War Within Season 1: Earn the rank of Combatant I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Cloak)

Earn the rank of Combatant I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Cloak) Combatant II: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Combatant II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Legs and Bracers)

: Earn the rank of Combatant II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Legs and Bracers) Forged Combatant : Win Rated PvP matches during The War Within Season 1 while at 1000 rating or higher (Reward: Mount: Vicious Skyflayer)

: Win Rated PvP matches during The War Within Season 1 while at 1000 rating or higher (Reward: Mount: Vicious Skyflayer) Challenger I: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Challenger I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Gloves and Boots)

: Earn the rank of Challenger I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Gloves and Boots) Challenger II: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Challenger II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Chest and Belt)

: Earn the rank of Challenger II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Chest and Belt) Rival I: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Rival I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Shoulder and Helm)

: Earn the rank of Rival I during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season PvP Shoulder and Helm) Rival II: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Rival II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Weapon Illusion: Holy Fire)

: Earn the rank of Rival II during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Weapon Illusion: Holy Fire) Duelist: The War Within Season 1 : Earn the rank of Duelist during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak)

: Earn the rank of Duelist during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season Gladiator’s Prestigious Cloak) Elite: The War Within Season 1: Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season Gladiator’s Tabard)

Earn the rank of Elite during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Season Gladiator’s Tabard) Gladiator: The War Within Season 1 : Win 50 3v3 games while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Munt: Forged Gladiator’s Fel Bat)

: Win 50 3v3 games while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Munt: Forged Gladiator’s Fel Bat) Forged Gladiator: The War Within Season 1 : End The War Within Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Gladiator)

: End The War Within Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Gladiator) Forged Weapons of Conquest: Earn 2500 Conquest on this character during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Forged Gladiator’s Weapon Token (x2)

Earn 2500 Conquest on this character during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Forged Gladiator’s Weapon Token (x2) Battle Mender: The War Within Season 1: Win 50 Solo Shuffle rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within Season 1.

Win 50 Solo Shuffle rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within Season 1. Solo Shuffle Medic: The War Within: Win 100 Solo Shuffle rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within. (Reward: Toy: Unbound Legend’s Pennant)

Win 100 Solo Shuffle rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within. (Reward: Toy: Unbound Legend’s Pennant) Legend: The War Within Season 1: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1 (Reward: Toy: Forged Legend’s Pennant)

Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1 (Reward: Toy: Forged Legend’s Pennant) Forged Legend: The War Within Season 1 : End The War Within Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Legend)

: End The War Within Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Legend) Battleground Blitz Medic: The War Within : Win 50 Battleground Blitz matches rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within. (Reward: Toy: Unbound Strategist’s Pennant)

: Win 50 Battleground Blitz matches rounds as a Healer at or above Rival I during The War Within. (Reward: Toy: Unbound Strategist’s Pennant) Strategist: The War Within Season 1: Win 25 Rated Battleground Blitz matches while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Toy: Forged Legend’s Pennant)

Win 25 Rated Battleground Blitz matches while at Elite rank during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Toy: Forged Legend’s Pennant) Forged Marshal / Forged Warlord: The War Within Season 1 : End The War Within PvP Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Rated Battleground Blitz ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Marshal (Alliance) or Forged Warlord (Horde))

: End The War Within PvP Season 1 in the top 0.1% of the Rated Battleground Blitz ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Forged Marshal (Alliance) or Forged Warlord (Horde)) Hero of the Alliance: Forged / Hero of the Horde: Forged: End The War Within Season 1 in the top 0.5% of the rated battleground ladder (requires 50 games won in The War Within Season 1). (Reward: Title: Hero of Alliance or Hero of the Horde)

Ratings for Season 1 will be locked when the season ends at 10:00 p.m. local time the night before the content update on February 25.

Delve Rewards

Blizzard Entertainment

The following achievements will become Feats of Strength when The War Within Season 2 begins and the associated rewards will no longer be available to earn:

War Within Delves: Tier 4 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 4 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 4 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 5 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 5 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 5 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 6 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 6 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 6 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 7 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 7 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 7 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 8 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 8 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 8 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 9 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 9 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 9 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 10 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 10 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1.

Complete a Tier 10 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. War Within Delves: Tier 11 (Season 1): Complete a Tier 11 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Title: High Explorer)

Complete a Tier 11 delve with lives remaining during The War Within Season 1. (Reward: Title: High Explorer) I TAKE CANDLE: Successfully complete a Kobold Delve without exhausting an Enchanted Candle or Air Totem on Tier 8 or higher. (This will no longer be a part of the Glory of the Delver meta.)

Successfully complete a Kobold Delve without exhausting an Enchanted Candle or Air Totem on Tier 8 or higher. (This will no longer be a part of the Glory of the Delver meta.) My First Nemesis : Defeat Zekvir in his lair before the release of the next season of delves. (Reward: Zekvir’s Raptorial Spine (becomes a low drop chance with Zekvir kill after the end of the season.)

: Defeat Zekvir in his lair before the release of the next season of delves. (Reward: Zekvir’s Raptorial Spine (becomes a low drop chance with Zekvir kill after the end of the season.) Hunting the Hunter : Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier ?? before the release of the next season of Delves. (Reward: Title: Ascension Breaker)

: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier ?? before the release of the next season of Delves. (Reward: Title: Ascension Breaker) Let me Solo Him: Zekvir: Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier ?? without any other players in your party, before the release of the next season of Delves. (Reward: Mount Customization: Delver’s Dirigible Schematic (Void.))

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to jump in and get grinding if you want to earn everything before season’s end.