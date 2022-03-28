Echo’s Rogerbrown & Scripe explain how Blizzard could shake up WoW’s Race to World First

As World of Warcraft’s Race to World First comes to a close with Echo snatching first place, Rogerbrown and Scripe discuss what future WoW RWF bosses should look like if Blizzard continue to make them ever more challenging.

As the curtain falls on what has been one of World of Warcraft’s craziest Race to World First events, Echo took down the fearsome Jailer in style, claiming the victory after an immense three-week run.

While the dust settles for Europe’s finest, a whole plethora of guilds are still struggling to bring the 12-boss raid to a close. The now infamous Halondrus may be a thing of the past, but Zovaal continues to prove himself to be one of the strongest final bosses in recent WoW history.

As others continue their struggles against Azeroth’s fiercest villain to date, Echo’s Co-CEOs, Rogerbrown and Scripe, took a moment to reflect on the events of the past 18 days, telling Dexerto how they feel Blizzard can balance higher level bosses with player burnout and fatigue.

Echo’s Roger & Scripe discuss future World First events

With this Race being one of the longest in WoW’s extensive catalog due to the latent ferocity of the Sepulcher’s bosses, Rogerbrown and Scripe clarify that, while stronger bosses always present more of a challenge, Blizzard need to explore new avenues of distributing them correctly to ensure players don’t crash.

“I think it’s nice to have lots of hard bosses instead of one hard one,” notes Scripe, “but I don’t think there’s needs to be so many of them in one tier.” Stating that “I know a lot of people will disagree with this opinion,” he goes on to clarify “they [WoW esports fans] want eleven bosses and a massive raid, but in my opinion, for the esports part of it and the fun of it, I prefer six to seven, maybe eight maximum, and all of those bosses quite hard.

“Even the intro boss should be decently hard, and you do two races instead. The mechanics of the first bosses are really cool; they are really fun to play, and because they are so easy we barely get to play them!”

Echoing this, Roger agreed: “I think eleven bosses are a bit too many. I think they tend to do that, especially at the end tiers of an expansion. It’s not like it’s bad, but why not do less raids, separate them months apart, and it means we don’t have the content drought.”

Referencing the Race prior to Sepulcher, the Sanctum of Domination, he confesses “I was so bored of farming that raid over and over. Imagine if it was two raids, and they were released two months apart, it would feel so much more fresh… I think releasing more regular bosses, you can tune it properly and have two awesome raids.”

“That’s my main argument as well, by the way,” Scripe chimed in. “I don’t mind more bosses, but my argument is you could do more frequent raids like this, every four months – that would be a lot more fun.”

Whether or not Blizzard will reevaluate the current Race to World First format in the next WoW expansion remains to be seen, but Roger and Scripe’s proposal would be one option to keep Raiders interested whilst simultaneously mitigating the fatigue that caused so many players issue this time around.