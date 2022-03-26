Echo claim WoW World First Mythic Jailer kill

After an intense 18 day race, Echo has claimed the world-first Mythic Jailer kill in World of Warcraft.

A new WoW patch means a new raid, and a new raid means that the best guilds around the world get to compete in the Race to World First. For WoW Shadowlands 9.2, that wasn’t any different.

Spearheaded by Europe’s Echo and North America’s Liquid since at least Battle for Azeroth’s release, the race finally came to a close on March 26, with Echo have taking down Sepulcher of the First Ones’ final boss: The Jailer.

WORLD. FIRST.#TeamEcho take down The Jailer in 277 pulls for a WORLD FIRST KILL ONCE AGAIN! #EchoRWF pic.twitter.com/7HfBdlFWCz — Echo (@EchoGuild) March 26, 2022

This is the European guild’s second World First of the Shadowlands expansion.

