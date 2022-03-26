 Echo claim WoW World First Mythic Jailer kill - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

Echo claim WoW World First Mythic Jailer kill

Published: 26/Mar/2022 22:20

by André González Rodríguez
@EchoGuild/Twitter

shadowlands

After an intense 18 day race, Echo has claimed the world-first Mythic Jailer kill in World of Warcraft.

A new WoW patch means a new raid, and a new raid means that the best guilds around the world get to compete in the Race to World First. For WoW Shadowlands 9.2, that wasn’t any different.

Spearheaded by Europe’s Echo and North America’s Liquid since at least Battle for Azeroth’s release, the race finally came to a close on March 26, with Echo have taking down Sepulcher of the First Ones’ final boss: The Jailer.

This is the European guild’s second World First of the Shadowlands expansion.

