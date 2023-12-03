Disappointed WoW players think Frost Death Knight buffs don’t go far enough

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has become a uniquely complex prospect for those responsible for class balancing at Blizzard, and their latest changes have received a lukewarm reception from Death Knight players.

Season of Discovery might have been hogging the limelight for World of Warcraft players recently, but the Retail version of the game is still proving popular in the wake of the recent Guardians of the Dream patch. The patch added a new raid for players to conquer and a Legendary weapon for only the most dedicated to collect in, Fyr’alath, the Dream Render.

Article continues after ad

With more classes and specs in the game than ever, after the latest addition of Augmentation Evoker, balance between the options on offer to players is crucial. Specifically, many have been expecting changes to the Death Knight class, with the Frost spec in particular having been in an odd place for some time.

Article continues after ad

Now those changes have finally arrived and many players of the class feel that Blizzard haven’t gone far enough in addressing the most egregious issues.

Article continues after ad

Frost Death Knight finally gets some minor buffs

In a post on Reddit, one user shared the latest changes to the Frost DK spec, which include changes to the new tier set.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though the original poster was delighted that the class was finally getting some attention, many were quick to respond. The main issue is that a lot of the buffs are designed to build into Chill Streak, an ability that a lot of players simply don’t rate.

One suggested Blizzard had simply focused their attention on the wrong areas, saying: “I main 2-handed obliterate frost and not sure this is what we needed. Pillar of frost is the problem and needs a rework, all this change foes is mean pillar of frost obliterate goes from 80% of our total damage to 90%. Good luck when pillar is on CD.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added that Blizzard had made an error in centering the new tier set on Chill Streak in the first place, writing: “The tier set revolving around Chill Streak still makes no sense. I feel like this is going to plague Frost until the next Xpac. I wonder what the rationale was to design everything around a little-known and largely skipped talent.”

With the announcement of The War Within, the next expansion in the main franchise, the future could render a lot of the changes in Dragonflight irrelevant. Though many of the details are unconfirmed, it seems like there will be a fairly drastic change of direction. How far this will extend into class composition remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad