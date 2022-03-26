Blizzard tease WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion coming soon

Blizzard Entertainment may be teasing World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic after players shared what appears to be surveys gauging interest in a possible expansion.

As one of World of Warcraft’s most beloved expansions, WOTLK has been long revered by the game’s community since its release back in 2008.

With its iconic character in the Arthas, the Lich King, not only did the expansion introduce fans of the MMORPG to a new facet of Warcraft’s story, but it also brought about the game’s first hero class: the Death Knight.

Wanting to hit upon WoW players’ nostalgia buttons even more, as well as keeping WoW Classic going, Blizzard Entertainment seemingly have begun surveying their fans about a possible “Classic” version of Wrath of the Lich King.

Blizzard tease WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion

In a Reddit post by the user Chadwiko on the official World of Warcraft Classic subreddit, it was revealed that some members of the community were emailed a survey that asked questions about a potential WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Chadwiko claims their guildmate had “received a survey email from Blizzard” that was very succinct, asking questions if they’d be “likely” to play a “Classic” version for Wrath of the Lich King.

Additionally, in the comments, another Reddit user by the name of Falconmick revealed that more questions were asked pertaining to the possible new expansion.

The first question asked if the player had played Wrath of the Lich King first released, while the second question gauged how “interested” are they in a “Classic” version of the game.

It’s too soon to tell, but signs are starting to show we’re inching closer and closer to a possible Wrath of the Lich King Classic announcement in the future.