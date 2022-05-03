Blizzard officially reveals Warcraft Arclight Rumble mobile game

Blizzard has officially revealed their new mobile game: Warcraft Arclight Rumble. Contrary to leaks beforehand, it will not tie into World of Warcraft, but be its own, separate entity.

Rumors of a possible WoW mobile game had been circulating before Blizzard announced one was definitely on the way in late April 2022.

On May 3 they officially revealed Warcraft Arclight Rumble. Technically, it isn’t connected to WoW at all, but instead is its own standalone mobile title.

What is Warcraft Arclight Rumble?

WoW Arclight Rumble was inspired by tower defense games, but it will be what devs called a “tower offense” game in the reveal stream.

Players will collect heroes (or villains) and send them in waves against opponents in PvE, PvP, raids, and a bunch of other modes as well.

You can play as the Alliance, Horde, Blackrock legions, the Undead, and beasts (made up of Murlocs, Gnolls, and other random mobs from WoW).

While the reveal trailer provides a ton of info on the new game, one thing it doesn’t tell us is exactly when Arclight Rumble will be coming out. However, we might not have very long to wait.

When does Warcraft Arclight Rumble come out?

You can pre-register for Arclight Rumble right now, using your Battle.net account, on the game’s official page. As of May 3, it is not available on the Google or Apple app stores just yet.

Arclight Rumble definitely is not the WoW tie-in some players were thought it would be, and it isn’t a WoW clone brought to mobile as others suspected either. What will be interesting now is seeing how it plays, when we finally get the chance.