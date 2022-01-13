Blizzard make big changes to Arena in WoW Burning Crusade Classic

Blizzard announced massive changes coming to WoW Burning Crusade Classic Arena in Season 3 including improvements to matchmaking and a decrease in queue times.

Burning Crusade Classic’s new PvP season, Arena Season 3, is set to begin along with the weekly reset on January 17.

Blizzard released info on a host of new changes that are coming along with the new season, and prefaced the changes by sharing how they felt about Season 2.

WoW Burning Crusade Classic Arena queue changes

The WoW devs are looking to reduce these queue times with the launch of the new season to help the long wait times Blizzard took notice of.

Read More: Asmongold slams World of Warcraft players who claim flying is bad for PvP

Communtiy Manager Kaivax outlined how the devs are working to make matchmaking much more smoother as we get into Arena Season 3.

Advertisement

“Looking back at Season 2, we’ve analyzed the queue data and found that some queue times are taking longer than we’d like to see,” Kaivax said. “The range of possible opponents will be expanded.

“This will help match players of different matchmaking levels more quickly. As before, teams with similar ratings who queue at the same will be prioritized to match against each other.”

Item Changes for Arena Season 3

Items for Arena in Season 3 are set for some minor changes, including a handful of items that are being removed entirely.

Read More: WoW fans beg Blizzard for more character customization

To start, the Haste Rating for the Mind Quickening Gem is getting reduced and will now provide 100 Haste Rating, down from 330.

Advertisement

Blizzard also released the list of items that are being removed from Arena with the start of Season 3:

Nigh-Invulnerability Belt

Net-o-Matic Projector

Dazzling Longsword

Silent Fang

Skull of Impending Doom

These changes will certainly spice up the meta for WoW Burning Crusade when Season 3 kicks off on January 17.