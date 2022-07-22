Blizzard leak seemingly reveals WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King release date

Eleni Thomas . 1 hour ago

A recent leak might have just given away the release date for the upcoming World of Warcraft Classic expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. An image with a September 26, 2022 date popped up on the official website before being quickly deleted.

World of Warcraft fans might not have to wait long before getting their hands on some big new content. The hotly-anticipated Wrath of The Lich King Classic expansion is coming soon with a leak suggesting the wait is only a couple months.

First spotted by WoW Head, Blizzard uploaded an image to the WoW Classic Website. The image was promoting the new Classic and included the phrase “The Lich King Returns September 26, 2022”.

The image was very quickly taken down but was up long enough to be noticed by a few quick members of the community. If this leaked date is true then the content will be coming much earlier than what fans had been expecting.

When discussing the upcoming expansion, Blizzard has said that the studio would focus more on putting their players’ interests first. That they would be moving away from the ‘no changes’ principle that WoW Classic had originally held.

The new Dragonflight expansion set for a late 2022 release. This leak suggesting that Wrath of the Lich King will be coming in September does then work well with the timeline. However fans are already concerned about Dragonflight being rushed, especially given the content was only properly announced earlier in the year.

Here’s hoping this busy end to 2022 for WoW doesn’t ruin the quality of the content being released.

