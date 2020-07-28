Blizzard debunk WoW Shadowlands Xbox Series X rumors

Blizzard have denied rumors that Xbox Series X users could be getting their hands on World of Warcraft and it’s Shadowlands add-on after the Brazilian ratings board gave it a rating for release.

Blizzard’s iconic MMO has been a hugely popular game ever since it first launched back in 2004. It got an even bigger boost in 2019 when WoW Classic finally released after a few years of speculation and buzz.

As players have continued to flock to classic WoW and level up their characters, the developers have started rolling out new content – including Shadowlands. However, interest was piqued on July 27 when it surfaced that the Brazilian ratings board had given the add-on a rating for a console release.

The rating, which was uncovered by gematsu, raised a few eyebrows and sparked speculation that it could be releasing on Xbox Series X. However, that isn’t set to be the case.

Not sure if this is an error, but World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was rated in Brazil today for Xbox Series X + PC. https://t.co/PVcoSIn1ii@Blizzard_Ent @Warcraft Can you provide some insight? pic.twitter.com/h1n1lLUXIY — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 27, 2020

As speculation and hype swept across social media, Blizzard moved to step in and debunk the possibility of World of Warcraft and it’s Shadowlands add-on releasing on the next-gen Xbox.

“We currently have no plans to bring World of Warcraft or Shadowlands to Xbox Series X,” a Blizzard representative told Polygon, before noting that it has been updated to show that the listing was purely an “error.”

Polygon also reported that the representative further noted that the listing has also been updated to “reflect that the game is coming only to PC.”

Obviously, that news might dismay fans who got whipped into a frenzy, but given that the representative said that are “currently” no plans, that doesn’t rule out the possibility altogether.

Xbox Series X is set to be the most powerful console of the next generation, in line with a gaming PC, and Microsoft has added keyboard and mouse capabilities with the Xbox One.

So, it might just be a case of wait and see for fans who got caught up in all of the excitement.