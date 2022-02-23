Asmongold stunned after Blizzard implements WoW change he called for eight years ago

Twitch star Asmongold was elated after World of Warcraft introduced paid character transfer bundles, a change he called for all the way back in 2014.

Asmongold has been putting out WoW content on the internet for a decade now and has been an avid player for over 16 years.

The 30-year-old streamer is known for being quite critical of how Blizzard handles its premiere MMO title, but he was exhilarated when the company introduced a change he called many expansions ago.

Asmongold WoW prediction from eight years ago becomes true

The streamer was live on February 23 when he went over some recent World of Warcraft news that left him delighted.

He read about Blizzard’s new offering of paid character transfer bundles, which Asmon remembered talking about in the past.

“Blizzard is adding in bundles to transfer your characters, and I have to say, this was my idea, I said they should do this three years ago! This is a great idea.”

Asmongold went into his old YouTube videos and pulled one up from way back in 2014 when he originally brought up the idea of bundled server transfers.

“Oh my God, I feel so vindicated, man. I feel so motherf**king vindicated because I said it eight f**king years ago, and here it is.”

While the streamer was elated that his idea for all those years ago finally became reality, he still called out Blizzard for their pricing of the character transfer bundles.

“They need to cap this s**t at $50 because, let’s be honest Blizzard, there’s nothing that you’re doing that costs $80 to move these numbers around.”

Despite the price, Asmon was a fan of the change since WoW fans have begged for quality of life updates for customization like character transfers which Blizzard are now starting to adopt.