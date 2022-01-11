Asmongold slams World of Warcraft players who claim flying is bad for PvP

Asmongold has lased out at World of Warcraft players who claim flying is bad for World PvP, explaining that some of his best experiences in the Blizzard MMORPG have come from battles where flying mounts were used.

World of Warcraft players have been debating whether the addition of flying mounts ‘ruined’ World PvP for many years now. Some are convinced it’s a massive problem, while others are less inclined.

Asmongold, a veteran of the game in his own right, shared his thoughts on the topic. He doesn’t think it’s an issue at all, and he explained why. He also slammed people claiming otherwise, telling them to “open their f**king mind.”

“I do not think that flying is a detriment to world PvP,” said Asmon. “The reason why I don’t think so is that I remember I was there ten years ago during the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch where they introduced cross-realm zones.

“There were 100 versus 100 wars all over Azeroth. People were flying everywhere. It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had. The entire floor of Blasted Lands near the dark portal was covered in skeletons. You literally could not even see the ground.”

He described it as the “coolest and best time” he’s ever done World PvP in the game, and the addition of flying was a part of it. For that reason, he thinks people who say it’s bad for World PvP are “f**king wrong.”

“Flying is a good thing for WoW,” he added. “Flying can empower World PvP. People who look at flying being bad look at it from the perspective of ‘I am a classic Andy.’ Open up your f**king mind. Go beyond that.”

Asmon has praised World of Warcraft’s “super responsive” combat in the past. He believes it’s why the game is still successful after all these years.

However, he also thinks that flying mounts make it even better – at least when it comes to World PvP, and he’s not alone.