Asmongold reveals why WoW is still a big success 17 years later

Twitch star Asmongold described how World of Warcraft has stood the test of time and managed to still be popular 17 years after its original release.

World of Warcraft was originally released all the way back in 2004, and even after all these years, is still one of the most popular MMOs around.

According to MMO Populations, WoW still ranks in the top three in active player base amongst all MMORPGs.

Asmongold took some time out of his stream to describe why that is, and what the one special factor Blizzard’s title has that has made it so strong throughout nearly two decades of popularity.

Asmongold explains WoW’s continued success

The streamer was live on his secondary Twitch channel, zackrawrr, when he commented about the long-term success that WoW has had.

He said, “I think what a game lives and dies by is its fundamental gameplay. And if it’s responsive is a big, big thing. I would say that matters a lot.”

Asmon continued, “Everybody memes on WoW, for legitimate reasons, but the way combat is super responsive and it’s really, really good. Even if you go back and play WoW Classic, it’s still really good. It’s so smooth, that’s the unironic Blizzard quality that a lot of people wish they had. ”

Players have shared their dissatisfaction with the current state of the game and the Shadowlands storyline, with Asmon having called it “garbage.”

Even so, WoW’s solid combat and smooth design are what Asmongold sees as the reason the game has stood the test of time.