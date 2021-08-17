Asmongold predicts “massive” WoW changes coming in next major patch

Legendary Twitch star Asmongold is predicting that WoW will be seeing some monumentally huge changes in upcoming patches that will either make or break the iconic MMORPG.

World of Warcraft has been bleeding users in recent months, thanks in part to other games rising the ranks and Blizzard’s own issues, both pertaining to WoW and the company as a whole.

Now, the popular streaming personality is claiming that fans will be in for some crazy new updates soon that will change the game forever.

“I think WoW needed this,” the streamer revealed. “They needed this, because odds are the executives and the leadership that’s in charge of the game will see this and they will restructure the team. I guarantee you that they will.”

According to Asmongold, these changes have been needed for many years, with the current team being too slow to make decisions, unwilling to listen to the players, and constantly making mistakes.

“The team that works on WoW doesn’t know what they’re doing,” he added. “You don’t lose over 50% of your player base and get to claim that you know what you’re doing.”

The Warcraft streaming icon believes the game will go in one of two directions. In the first, the game would go into a “super maintenance mode” with it coming to mobile as a free-to-play title with microtransactions.

“They exhume as much of the game as possible and then they just kill it. Then maybe they make a Warcraft game, Warcraft 4 in like five years or something like that,” he added. “Which would be fine, as long as that means we get WoW 2 afterward.”

However, he doesn’t believe that’s the route Blizzard will take, and instead theorizes that they will “completely restructure” their strategy.

“I think in the next set of very large patch notes, you’re going to see some massive f**king changes!” he exclaimed. “It’s going to be insane!”

For Asmongold, he believes Blizzard can still get money out of the game while making it a better experience.

“This level of failure will attract attention from the leadership, and the leadership will then restructure the way the content is created,” he continued. “It will either get a lot better or a lot worse! It will not continue down this way. One way or another.”

It will be very interesting to see if Asmongold’s prediction comes true, and if it does, hopefully the content to come falls under the “a lot better” side of the equation.