Asmongold invites Phil Spencer on his WoW podcast following Microsoft buying Blizzard

Popular Warcraft Twitch streamer Asmongold has returned and has a big request to Xbox boss Phil Spencer after Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft shocked the gaming world in mid-January by announcing they acquired Activision Blizzard in a massive $70B deal. Now, Asmongold wants to discuss the move with one of the higher-ups.

The acquisition, which won’t be approved until 2023, will see Microsoft take control of blockbuster franchises such as Overwatch, Call of Duty and, of course, Warcraft.

During his streaming return on his main channel, Asmongold touched on the arrangement and made a push to have Phil Spencer himself appear on his Allcraft podcast.

Advertisement

(segment begins at 14:40 for mobile users)

Asmongold wants Phil Spencer on his podcast

After voicing approval of Microsoft’s purchase, Asmongold made a push to have the CEO of Microsoft Gaming on his show.

Read More: Asmongold returns to main Twitch channel with big GTA RP promise

“I’m excited, I really am, to be honest. Phil, if you see this, I’d love to have you on Allcraft,” the streamer beamed. “And I’d like to see what the plan is. What the idea is.”

According to Asmongold, while he followed Spencer on Twitter, he has yet to receive a follow back, so an appearance by the Xbox boss on the show may not come about for a while.

Advertisement

That said, now that the Twitch streamer has made his request public, there’s a chance that steam picks up and we see the two unite in some form.

“We’ll see what happens. But bro, imagine. I think that will be great,” he added. “And we’re going to be doing Allcraft regularly again.”

For his part, the streamer is excited about the Microsoft takeover, commenting how, like many, he feels that it couldn’t get worse with Blizzard in control and the fresh change could be what the game needed.

We’ll have to see if Spencer accepts Asmongold’s invitation, but if he does, it could be one of the biggest podcasts that the streamer has ever had so far in his career.