Asmongold freaks out as WoW raid boss drops rare item after two years

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold was absolutely blown away after an ultra-rare World of Warcraft item finally dropped off a raid boss after two years of trying.

Asmongold is one of the most popular WoW streamers on Twitch, but like a lot of other players in Blizzard’s legendary MMO, there was one item, in particular, he had been trying to acquire for literally years.

The item in question is the extremely rare “Scythe of the Unmaker,” which, according to WOWDB’s database, has a 0.6% chance to drop from Argus the Unmaker, the final raid boss from World of Warcraft: Legion.

Legion came out in 2015, but Asmon has been attempting to get the Scythe to drop since 2018, and he’s come up empty-handed every time, or with some other, less prestigious loot. This all changed on August 2 though, when the RNG gods finally decided to bless him with the weapon.

As he's done before, Asmon confidently predicted that this would be the run where the super-rare polearm finally dropped. Some of the more superstitious WoW players out there might criticize the streamer's apparent hubris, but the callout ended up making the drop all the more memorable.

"I'm gonna get it now for sure, watch!" Asmon laughed as his raid finished off Argus. "Watch me get it, dude, watch me get it even after I said it."

The Scythe of the Unmaker doesn't work like your regular, run of the mill raid boss loot. Instead of taking it from the chest or off of the corpse of the boss, it automatically loads into a player's inventory following the fight, and when his game reloaded after the battle, Asmon was temporarily at a loss for words.

"What, what? It's over, it's over!" Asmon yelled as his two-year quest finally came to an end. "Oh my god, yes dude. I knew it, man! After two years, two f**king years of farming this man, we actually got the Scythe. See? I told you it was gonna f**king drop, I knew it."

Every WoW player who's been in it for the long haul before knows the exact feeling of getting that one piece of loot you've had your eye on forever, but very few of us have probably ever spent two straight years trying to farm it as Asmongold did.