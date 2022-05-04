Asmongold explains why Warcraft Arclight Rumble will “make more money than WoW”

Twitch star Asmongold revealed why he thinks Warcraft Arclight Rumble has the potential to make more money than both Diablo 3 and World of Warcraft.

On May 4, Blizzard Entertainment finally revealed Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the long-awaited WoW mobile game.

The game was shown off as a “tower offense” mobile title starring tons of Warcraft’s most iconic characters like Hogger, Jaina Proudmore, and many more.

WoW star streamer Asmongold reacted quite positively to the reveal trailer and said that Blizzard could make a ton of money from the game once it hits the app store.

Asmongold on how Warcraft Arclight Rumble can make more than Diablo and WoW

Asmon was impressed by the game initially, and even explained how they could get him to play the upcoming mobile game.

The streamer also said that he thinks the game can be massively popular, and even make Blizzard more than their other marquee titles.

“I actually do think that it could be very popular and that this could be a big game. The funny thing is this game might make more money than World of Warcraft. I’m pretty sure this game will make more money than Diablo 3.”

The 30-year-old streamer continued, “Because mobile games print money. For every one of you guys that’s like ‘Oh, this is so dumb, I hate this,’ there’s a few other people out there who are gonna spend $150 in the first week of the game.”

(Time starts at 24:02 for mobile users)

Asmon echoed a viewer’s comment that mobile games are “pure cancer,” but also noted that they are “effective” in churning out massive profits.

Despite not guaranteeing he will play Arclight Rumble on release, it’s likely the OTK streamer will give the game a shot considering it’s a Warcraft title and he’s a die-hard fan of the franchise.