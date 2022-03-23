Asmongold explains why it’s a good thing WoW’s next expansion could be far away

Twitch star Asmongold explained why he likes the direction Blizzard is taking for Season 4 of Shadowlands, and why both World of Warcraft and its players would benefit from the game’s next expansion being far away.

Although Asmongold doesn’t always have positive things to say when it comes to World of Warcraft, he’s willing to admit when he believes Blizzard has made a positive change.

The OTK member was delightfully surprised when Blizzard announced a handful of changes coming down the line in Shadowlands Season 4.

Asmongold hopes the next WoW expansion is far away

The 30-year-old streamer has already said he doesn’t “give a s**t” about WoW’s next expansion; however, he believes it’s a good thing that big changes for Season 4 could mean the next expansion is years down the road.

Advertisement

Asmon read Blizzard’s blog post about Season 4 and said, “I would rather them have a massive content drought, and have another Legion, rather than try to push out another Shadowlands early, and have it be dogs**t.”

He continued: “It’s fine. You want to know why it’s fine? Because we’ll just play another game. It’s not the end of the world.”

Time starts at 1:06 for mobile users



Asmongold preached for patience as he believes, if given more time for development, the next WoW expansion certainly can’t be as bad as Shadowlands.

Read More: WoW cosplayer shimmers in the night as enchanting Elune

The streamer also praised Blizzard for Season 4 changes, which include adding 8 dungeons to the Mythic+ dungeon pool that span across the last four WoW expansions.

Advertisement

Asmongold even teased a potential grind to Rank 1 in PvP for the newly announced ‘Eternal Gladiator’ title.