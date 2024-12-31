Asmongold explains why he doesn’t play World of Warcraft anymore

There’s one simple reason as to why Asmongold doesn’t play World of Warcraft anymore despite the MMO’s recent surge in popularity in the streaming space.

Once among the biggest WoW content creators on the internet, Asmon’s passion for the Blizzard MMO has waned over the years. Through the highs and lows, the Twitch streamer has mostly stuck with it, continuing to play through the modern and Classic content drops, though that’s all changed of late.

Asmon only streamed 108 hours of WoW throughout 2024, paling in comparison to his 1,420 hours streamed in the Just Chatting category at the time of writing, according to data pulled from SullyGnome.

That’s in spite of WoW’s popularity at various stages, including The War Within’s release, and more recently, the hardcore mode battles between prominent streamers like sodapoppin and Tyler1.

So why exactly has Asmon been steering clear of WoW? The reason is simple, he claimed during a December 29 broadcast. “It’s because the game’s f***ing boring.”

Twitch: zackrawrr Back in 2022, Asmon revealed he had 1149 days of game time on a single WoW character.

Asmongold argues he’s seen and done it all in WoW

“Why aren’t you playing WoW?” a fan asked in chat during the Twitch stream. “People ask about WoW every day,” Asmon responded soon after. “It makes sense. I was one of the main people to make content for WoW.”

While he pumped thousands of hours into the MMO over the years, today he claimed the game is “boring and weird.

“I don’t really play the game anymore because I don’t feel there’s anything for me to do that’s fulfilling. I might change my mind in the future and feel differently about it, but right now, I don’t see any form of motivation for me to play WoW, I just don’t want to do it.

“The main reason I don’t have a lot of interest in playing it is simply because I just feel like I’ve done it.

Asmon begins discussing WoW at the 02:52:40 mark below.

As for the recent surge in popularity thanks to hardcore streams soaking up the spotlight, Asmon isn’t interested in taking on that tall order either. Although he admitted it’s “the main thing people want me to do,” the reason he’s avoiding it is due to his perception of gaming. Rather than seeking a challenge, he prefers to switch his brain off when streaming games.

“I don’t like playing games I have to focus in. Most of the time, I’m not thinking about anything, I’m drifting through consciousness. When I have to lock in, that’s stressful.

“I don’t feel like I have to earn respect by playing video games, that’s stupid.”

So until rumblings of the next WoW expansion hit the internet, or perhaps details of the next big WoW Classic update, fans shouldn’t be holding their breath for an Asmongold return. While he’s open to changing his mind eventually, at this point in time, the streamer is evidently distancing himself from the MMO.

