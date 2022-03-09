Asmongold explains why he doesn’t “give a s**t” about WoW’s next expansion

Twitch star Asmongold talked about Blizzard teasing World of Warcraft’s next expansion, and explained why it’s “not a big deal” if the expansion is a flop.

Blizzard has announced the date that the next WoW expansion will be revealed, with players hoping the MMO can bounce back from Shadowlands.

While hardcore WoW players look towards the future, Asmongold explained why the quality of the next expansion simply doesn’t matter in a gaming landscape with so many options available.

Asmongold on WoW’s next expansion

The 30-year-old streamer was live on March 7 when he shared his tempered expectations for WoW’s next XPAC.

“Let’s see what’s gonna happen. S**t, there’s nothing I can do to stop it. I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy the show. If Steve Danuser can cook up something good that’s fun to watch and play then I’ll be happy about it.”

The streamer continued: “Now, will that happen? It’s hard to say. I’ve got a good feeling that it’ll probably be better than Shadowlands. Here’s the thing, I don’t really give a s**t. If the expansions bad, who cares? I’ll just play Lost Ark or New World or Final Fantasy XIV or something. It’s not a big deal.”

(Time starts at 13:48 for mobile users)

With tons of other MMOs competing with WoW for Asmongold’s time, the true test of if he will play the next expansion or not is its quality in gameplay and storyline.

He continued: “There are a lot of paradigms in WoW they just need to move away from” like raid difficulties and resetting the game every patch.

Asmongold couldn’t even finish the final Shadowlands raid, as he rage quit it in order to play more Elden Ring.