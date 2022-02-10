Asmongold explains why Blizzard should remove WoW addons

Twitch star Asmongold thinks Blizzard should remove combat addons in World of Warcraft, saying “they actively make the game worse”.

Asmongold is known to never shy away from letting his opinion on World of Warcraft be known.

Although his comments are typically critical of developer Blizzard, he recently praised them for their new boosting ban as the “right thing to do.”

Now, Asmon has given his verdict on how WoW should handle addons in the game, moving forward.

Asmongold says WoW should remove all combat addons

The 31-year-old Twitch star returned to broadcasting on his main channel on February 8, and has since reacted to some drama within the add-on developer community.

Addons over the years have become core to many dedicated WoW players, as they can help overhaul player UI entirely.

Asmongold claims to have found the solution to the WoW addon problem: “Delete all add-ons. Delete all addons that are not just UI features. Get rid of them, problem solved.”

He continued, “The fact is that, in my opinion, combat addons have made the game worse. WeakAuras have made the game worse.”

Time starts at 11:53 for mobile users

WeakAuras is a powerful add-on to WoW that helps indicate buffs, debuffs, and other information during combat.

Asmongold demonstrated why combat add-ons can be detrimental to the game, as some of them can be used to ignore important mechanics in boss fights.

He says this creats an “arms race” between add-on developers and Blizzard developers, and ends up making the average fights much harder which hurts casual players.

Asmon also says combat add-ons create an “artificial skill-gap” between good players and bad players, with the good WoW players just knowing which add-ons to have.