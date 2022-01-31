Asmongold explains what WoW mobile needs to be successful

As World of Warcraft struggles to retake the MMORPG throne some believe WoW mobile may be an option, and it turns out Twitch star Asmongold is among them.

Following the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the future of the company’s classic MMORPG, World of Warcraft, remains shrouded in mystery.

While many speculate that we’ll finally see WoW on console, others have been discussing the idea of taking the franchise to mobile in a similar vein as Diablo Immortal.

Twitch star and one of Azeroth’s most famous faces, Asmongold, has been quick to discuss a mobile version of WoW – and his answer is pretty shocking.

Asmongold on WoW mobile

After Blizzard confirmed that a new survival game is in development, many have gone on to consider whether we’ll see WoW mobile announced next.

While watching Towelliee’s discussion of why taking the title to handheld devices would be a good idea, Asmon has a lot to say on the topic. “I am a fan of WoW mobile, Towelliee and I are on the same page here. I agree with Towelliee, I want WoW mobile as well” he states.

“I think that there are a lot of systems that the game can integrate into a mobile application and it would be fine.” Quoting angry users in the chat, he asks “you’d quit if they had a pet battle app?” quickly realizing that his fans believed he wanted the entire game ported over to mobile.

“What the f**k did you think I was talking about?! You think I meant you’re going to raid mythic on a phone? F**k no that’s not what I meant, it wouldn’t work! How would that ever work?! Of course that’s not what I meant… I’m talking about thing like your Covenant missions, pet battles, other random little tiny events, things like that. Just think about it boys.”

Related segment begins 0:55.

He goes on to clarify that “World of Warcraft mobile would only be successful if you had crossplay with people on PC because you keep everybody’s investment. You bring in WoW mobile and it’s not like there’s going to be a whole lot of people who want to level a new character or build a new character in WoW mobile. That’s a bad idea.

“So, they’re probably going to integrate it with the current version of World of Warcraft, and if they integrate it with the current version of World of Warcraft, any reasonable person can expect that they’re not going to have a way for you to do Mythic Castle Nathria on a mobile phone. That’s not going to happen.”

As Blizzard slowly drop the veil around WoW’s next expansion and the possible end of its PC exclusivity, it’ll be interesting to see if a WoW mobile game does appear. Until then, though, all eyes turn to the future of Azeroth’s greatest adventure.