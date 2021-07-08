Asmongold explains how WoW Shadowlands story is just like Marvel’s Avengers

It’s safe to say that if there’s something new in the World of Warcraft universe, Asmongold will likely have an opinion on it, so after the WoW Shadowlands Sanctum of Domination trailer released players have been desperate for his take.

As World of Warcraft’s new WoW Shadowlands update, the Chains of Domination, continues to divide fans, it seems like the Sanctum of Domination raid cinematic has dug Blizzard into an even deeper hole.

With players calling for the main antagonist, Sylvanas Windrunner, to finally meet her demise, the trailer ended on yet another frustrating cliffhanger that has left fans reeling.

Enter Twitch sensation Asmongold, who we knew would have something to say about this seemingly controversial trailer.

Asmongold discusses Sylvanas in WoW Shadowlands

Taking a slightly unexpected stance on the divisive cinematic, Asmongold tweeted that “it’s as good as it could have been.”

“If the Jailer had killed her it would have been very anticlimactic and disappointing,” he continues, summarizing that the “best ending in my opinion is [that] Sylvanas is forced to be the new Lich King after Shadowlands is over.”

A punishment worse than death for the self-professed Banshee Queen, Asmongold isn’t exactly feeling very merciful, but either way, his approach to the Forsaken archer’s fate is a fresh take on this seemingly predictable storyline.

Asmongold compares The Jailer’s story to Thanos’

After this tweet dropped, the professional neckbeard went on to discuss his thoughts about the Shadowlands story as a whole in a dedicated segment on stream. Comparing The Jailer’s slightly baffling story arc to that of Marvel’s Avengers villain, Thanos, he both makes a good point while making it in the most hilarious way possible.

“The Jailer storyline and the Thanos storyline are basically the same thing,” he notes. “They even go the same way. We just finished Infinity War, and I guess the next patch is going to be Endgame? And then we have the second half at the end?”

The issue he has, though, is that “The Jailer isn’t as cool as Thanos… I don’t like the fact that you don’t know why The Jailer is doing anything. Like, nobody has any idea. Why is The Jailer doing any of this? What’s the point of it?”

Concluding that “the reason why Thanos was such a good character is because he explained precisely what his motivations were,” he laments the fact that The Jailer “looks awesome” but doesn’t have the substance to back up his “f**cking amazing” appearance.

As fans continue to struggle to unshackle themselves from the issues plaguing Chains of Domination, we’ll need to see if The Jailer finally gets the epic Marvel storyline that Asmongold wants.

Until then, though, have some fun taking on Sylvanas herself in the Sanctum of Domination!